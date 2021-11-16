Norway suspects bird flu found at second farm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway reported on Tuesday a suspected outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a second farm, just days after the country's first confirmed case led to a cull of some 7,000 poultry.

The two farms are neighbours in the Rogaland county of south-west Norway, a key farming region, the country's Food Safety Authority said in a statement.

The poultry on the second farm will also be slaughtered, and a curfew has been placed on all domestic birds in the area, it added.

Several outbreaks in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again, putting the poultry industry on alert.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Retirement Alert: The 4% Rule Is ‘No Longer Feasible’ — How Seniors Should Adjust To Match Inflation

    The 4% rule has long been synonymous with retirement spending. The so-called rule of thumb states that retirees can safely withdraw 4% of their retirement savings during their first year of retirement...

  • Flu rips through University of Michigan campus, bringing CDC to Ann Arbor

    Influenza is sweeping the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus, with 528 cases diagnosed at the University Health Service since Oct. 6.

  • Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

    Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds. China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.

  • Two Minnesotans sickened in E. Coli outbreak linked to two brands of organic baby spinach

    Health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak that sickened two people in Minnesota and several more across the country. The outbreak is from organic baby spinach from Josie's Organics and Fresh Thyme with a best buy date on or around Oct. 23, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Monday. The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention said 10 ...

  • China fights biggest Delta outbreak as cases grow in city of Dalian

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is battling the spread of its biggest COVID-19 outbreak caused by the Delta variant, according to numbers announced on Monday, with travellers from a city where infections have grown faster than elsewhere in the country subject to tough quarantine rules in nearby areas. Chinese authorities said 32 new domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms have been reported for Nov. 14, most of which were in northeastern Dalian city. This marks China's most widespread Delta outbreak, which has affected 21 provinces, regions and municipalities.

  • Austria locks down its unvaccinated, and Netherlands reimposes restrictions, as Europe battles surge in COVID cases

    The Austrian government has moved on its threat last week that it would order unvaccinated people to stay at home for an initial period of 10 days, as it moves to curb a rise in cases and avoid its hospitals and medical staff from becoming overwhelmed.

  • What You Should Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots, According to an Infectious Disease Expe

    With new information becoming available each day on the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine boosters, an internal medicine and infectious disease specialist shares the most important facts you should know about the COVID-19 booster shots.

  • Eastern Europe faces 'truly disastrous' Covid situation right now. Experts call it a warning.

    Eastern Europe's deadly Covid-19 surge is a warning of the dangers of low vaccine uptake, experts say.

  • China Blames Cold-Chain Foods for Virus Flareup in Key Port City

    (Bloomberg) -- China has linked the coronavirus outbreak in Dalian, a major port city that has become the country’s latest hotspot, to cold-chain foods and authorities are stepping up scrutiny of imported products. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingFarmers Take on ‘Pos

  • The gap between Republicans and Democrats on flu shots is 20 percentage-points bigger than it was pre-pandemic

    Catching both the flu and coronavirus at the same time dramatically increase a person's risk of severe illness or death.

  • US cardiologist makes misleading claims about Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccine drive

    A video has been shared repeatedly on social media that shows American cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough urging Malaysia to dismantle its Covid-19 vaccination program because vaccines are purportedly unsafe and create virus mutations. The claims — many of which have previously been debunked by AFP — are misleading, according to experts.The nine-minute and seven-second video was posted here on Facebook on September 25, 2021.The video shows Dr Peter McCullough, an American cardiologist who has prev

  • DiPentima: Disgrace and infamy await those who interfered with COVID-19 safety protocols

    When the history is written of how New Hampshire, and for that matter, the United States handled the great COVID-19 Pandemic, it will not be kind.

  • Why China is still trying to achieve zero Covid

    While other countries grapple with living with Covid, China is doubling down on stamping it out.

  • How to Tell If You Have a Kidney Infection, and Whether or Not It's Actually a Bladder Infection

    Kidney infections usually happen when a bladder infection has gone untreated. Here's how to recognize the symptoms and get treated ASAP.

  • Michigan reports 21,034 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths over 3 days

    Monday's report brings Michigan to 1,209,712 confirmed coronavirus cases and 22,862 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • A 2nd person has been 'naturally' cured of HIV without medical intervention, scientists say

    The unnamed woman living in Argentina was found to have HIV in 2013. Doctors have sequenced billions of her cells and found no trace of the virus.

  • Explainer-Delta dominates the world, but scientists watch for worrisome offspring

    The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, fueled by unchecked spread of the novel coronavirus in many parts of the world. The Delta variant, first detected in India in December 2020, remains the most worrisome version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The World Health Organization classifies Delta as a variant of concern, a category that means the variant is capable of increasing transmissibility, causing more severe disease or reducing the benefit of vaccines and treatments.

  • Lubbock reports 2 more COVID-linked deaths since Friday

    The entire South Plains region's COVID-19 hospitalization rate saw a slight decrease during the past week

  • Minnesota has worst 7-day rate of new COVID cases in U.S.

    Minnesota's rate of new coronavirus infections has been worst in the nation over the past seven days, according to the latest federal data, and has brought the state's hospitals closer to capacity. State health leaders encouraged Minnesotans to protect themselves with mask-wearing and social distancing measures that Gov. Tim Walz no longer has authority to impose. Recent gains in COVID-19 ...

  • 2021's Amazing People Living with HIV: Author & Advocate Alicia Diggs

    Alicia Diggs has been living with HIV for 20 of her 49 years, and she’s made good use of every year. Not only is she an author, a PhD, and a fierce advocate for people living with HIV, she’s also a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, the manager for the Office of Community Engagement of the North Carolina-Chapel Hill Center for AIDS Research, and a member of many other HIV support organizations. “Through my trials and tribulations, I made a decision to fight and stand strong as a woman living with HIV so that I can help my fellow brothers and sisters fight and stand strong,” she says about her decision to be a leader in her community.