Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labeled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labeled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will use the three vaccines developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech in its first push to inoculate its population against COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Friday.

In the first quarter of 2021, Oslo expects to receive a total of 2.5 million doses, covering 1.25 million people. Norway's population is 5.4 million.

Non-EU Norway will get access to vaccines obtained by the European Union thanks to Sweden, an EU member that will buy more than it needs and sell them to Norway.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Victoria Klesty)

