Norway wealth fund to vote in favour of UniCredit remuneration plan

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Unicredit logo
Reuters
·1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, will vote in favour of the UniCredit remuneration package, it said on Sunday.

The Italian bank is due to hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 31.

UniCredit shareholders are asked to approve a new pay structure for CEO Andrea Orcel that offers a 30% rise if the bank beats a wide set of targets this year.

Orcel's current pay package of up to 7.5 million euros ($8.06 million) a year makes the former head of investment banking at Swiss lender UBS one of Europe's best paid bank executives.

The Norwegian fund owns 2.65% of UniCredit's shares, worth some $728 million, at the end of 2022, according to fund data.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Recommended Stories

  • Destiny Management's 'Conquer Diabetes' Course is Accredited by the American Diabetes Association

    Wellton, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2023) - Destiny Management is excited to announce that its flagship course 'Conquer Diabetes' has been approved by the American Diabetes Association as an accredited Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) course.This accreditation is an initiative of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in order to protect the interest of users who want to engage with high-quality medical education. The selection process is very str

  • Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

    Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase...

  • Capital Allocation Trends At Avation (LON:AVAP) Aren't Ideal

    If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses...

  • Is Now The Time To Put Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) On Your Watchlist?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) shareholders YoY returns are lagging the company's 23% three-year earnings growth

    Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are...

  • We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Redcentric (LON:RCN)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • England vs Ukraine Betting Offers

    Find the best betting offers from the best football betting sites below ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier between England and Ukraine at Wembley Stadium.

  • Global IPO Market Revival Undermined by Banking, Recession Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Banking turmoil and recession risks are spelling trouble for the global IPO market, keeping it mired in a slump even after investors started the year thinking that the worst of the stocks rout might be over.Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyDeSantis’s Bad Week

  • Affirm (AFRM) to Offer BNPL Solutions for VersaClimber Shoppers

    The alliance adds VersaClimber to Affirm's (AFRM) network of more than 240,000 retail partners.

  • How the ‘Jeremy Clarkson effect’ is hitting rural Britain

    The “Jeremy Clarkson effect” is hitting rural Britain, with three-quarters of farmers saying they have abandoned plans to develop their businesses because of planning disputes.

  • KC Royals option three to Triple-A Omaha, including right-hander Josh Staumont

    The Royals announced on Saturday they had optioned three pitchers to Triple-A Omaha.

  • Exeter Council to cut use of glyphosate as weed killer on roads

    Exeter City Council is to stop spraying glyphosate as a weed killer on the city's highways.

  • Police arrested senior citizens who blockaded banks in a 'Rocking Chair Rebellion' to end fossil fuel use

    Older Americans cut up their credit cards, chained themselves to bank doors, and got arrested at Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, and Chase.

  • The 7 best military commanders of all time, according to Napoleon Bonaparte

    Napoleon encouraged his officers to pore over these seven commanders' campaigns to learn the art of war.

  • Teacher transitions from the classroom to a major accounting firm — and reminds others 'you haven't just taught'

    Michael Sanders taught history for two years before leaving the teaching profession to work as an associate at Big Four accounting firm PwC.

  • Only the most radical reforms can mend the broken Met

    ‘Don’t pull on that string,” he said. “If you do, you don’t know where it will end.” Those were the words of a senior official, spoken a little more than a decade ago, as I made the case inside the Home Office for an inquiry into the failure of the Metropolitan Police to solve the murder of Daniel Morgan.

  • How Texas plans to be the bitcoin mining capital

    STORY: Bitcoin mining is booming in Texas with 25 facilities already operating across rural areas.Crypto mining consumes huge amounts of electricitybut the state is well placed to provide this power cheaply even while the industry faces a proposed 30% tax on electricity usage.Joshua Rhodes is a research scientist at the University of Texas.“The price out in West Texas can be very low, sometimes negative. And because, you know, 80 to 90% of the input into a crypto mining operation is electricity, you know, the cheaper that electricity is, the more attractive it can be.”Texas’s renewable energy sources like wind power is also inviting for miners. New York has already banned crypto mining that runs on fossil fuel power. Alongside the obvious climate concerns, for Liz Moran from environmental nonprofit Earthjustice, the crypto industry also fails to deliver on employment. "What's happening in a number of communities where these mining operations are coming in is they're promising a lot of jobs, but they're not delivering on a lot of jobs. So we absolutely need to be helping communities that have been economically struggling and getting more jobs. And we think the green energy sector is the way to go for that."Other states are expected to follow New York's lead - and that's narrowing the field for industry leaders like Matt Prusak, CCO of US Bitcoin Corp.“Environmentalists have many concerns around the environmental and the energy impact of Bitcoin mining. That's one of the reasons why US Bitcoin Corp, we've really tried our best to co-locate at or near wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.”Power usage by bitcoin miners rose 75% last year, according to Lee Bratcher from the Texas Blockchain Council"There is about 2,100 megawatts worth of Bitcoin mining in Texas, and that's up from around 1,200 last year and less than 600 the year before. So it's, it's growing considerably and that's at around 25 facilities across the state, mostly in rural areas, creating jobs and tax revenue for rural counties throughout the state of Texas."However, the prospect of higher crypto demand on Texas’s grid has raised concerns.In the state, around 250 people died in a winter storm blackout exposing the fragility of its power system.The state is taking steps to maintain a reliable grid.Lee Bratcher again:“If power is in high demand, prices are high, power is in low demand, prices are low. And Bitcoin miners need those price signals. And we as citizens, who want a reliable grid, we want those price signals because we want people to consume electricity when there's too much of it. And we want people to curtail their energy use when there's not enough.”

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Got Hit in the Bank Mess. Be Careful.

    The brokerage’s stock has plunged by more than a third this year as customers yank cash from low-yielding “sweep” accounts. What’s ahead.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban