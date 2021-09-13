Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry.

With a projection based on a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the vote, the Labor Party and its two allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — appear to have won 88 of the Stortinget assembly’s 169 seats, according to the Norwegian election commission. A majority in the parliament is at 85 seats.

The wealthy Scandinavian country is not member of the European Union.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JBS plans to reopen Nebraska beef plant damaged in fire

    JBS USA on Monday halted production at a Nebraska beef plant that slaughters about 5% of U.S. cattle due to a fire, but said the company expects to resume operations on Tuesday. The country has suffered a series of beef supply shocks over the past two years as large plants closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a cyberattack that crippled JBS's operations, and another fire that shut a Tyson Foods Inc plant in Kansas for months. The JBS fire in Grand Island, Nebraska, did not impact the plant's "primary production areas," spokesperson Nikki Richardson said.

  • Factbox-What's at stake in Norway's election

    Norwegians will vote on Sept. 12-13 to pick a parliament and government for the next four years, with opinion polls showing the centre-left opposition is poised to win power after eight years of Conservative-led rule. All 169 seats in parliament are up for grabs, and at least nine parties - four on the right, five on the left - are expected to win seats under Norway's system of proportional representation. There are three candidates for the job of prime minister - the incumbent Erna Solberg of the Conservatives, Labour's Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is favourite to win, and Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, an outsider in the race.

  • Cyber arms dealer exploits new Apple iPhone software vulnerability; affects most versions - researchers

    The discovery is important because of the critical nature of the vulnerability, which affects all versions of Apple's iOS, OSX, and watchOS, except for those updated on Monday. The vulnerability exploited by the Israeli firm, named NSO Group, defeats security systems designed by Apple in recent years.

  • Family of U.S. hostage held by Taliban calls for envoy's firing

    The family of Mark Frerichs on Monday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to fire his chief Afghanistan peace negotiator, charging that the envoy has done little to win the release of the last American believed to be held hostage by the Taliban. The call for U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad's dismissal comes amid questions over his negotiations with the Taliban that failed to advance the peace process outlined in the February 2020 U.S. troop pullout deal he signed with them. "I have lost faith in Ambassador Khalilzad," Charlene Cakora, Frerichs' sister and the family spokesperson, said in a statement to Reuters, charging that he "appears to have ignored my brother's kidnapping."

  • Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

    North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. The ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocate for a gradual move away from the fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. “Our demand is to stop looking for oil and gas, and stop handing out new permits to companies,” says Lars Haltbrekken, climate and energy spokesman for the Socialist Left party — a likely coalition partner for Labor.

  • Hear Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister Trade Verses on New ‘Hellraiser’ Mashup

    Remix arrives ahead of 30th anniversary reissue of Osbourne's No More Tears

  • Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday

    A Louisiana man who is the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States has marked his 112th birthday. Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National World War II Museum, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

  • Most Asian Americans are against the recall, but some haven't forgiven Newsom for his nail salon remark

    "It's simple. He cost us our livelihood," said Phuoc Dam, a Vietnamese American nail salon owner.

  • Israeli appears in Australian court on child abuse charges

    A former school principal extradited from Israel after a six-year legal battle appeared in an Australian court on Monday to hear evidence behind child sex abuse charges against her. A committal hearing began in the Melbourne Magistrates Court to decide whether there is sufficient evidence against Malka Leifer to warrant the charges going to trial.

  • The Latest: Medvedev says celebration was nod to FIFA game

    Daniil Medvedev's celebration for his first major tennis title was a nod to a soccer video game. Medvedev slowly and awkwardly fell to the court after beating Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final. Medvedev says: “That’s how I wanted to make it.”

  • Maybe we should change how we talk to Mayberry about the COVID vaccine

    An episode of The Andy Griffith Show could show North Carolina how to reach my hometown of Mount Airy

  • Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders

    An Israeli defense contractor on Monday unveiled a remote-controlled armed robot it says can patrol battle zones, track infiltrators and open fire. The unmanned vehicle is the latest addition to the world of drone technology, which is rapidly reshaping the modern battlefield. The four-wheel-drive robot presented Monday was developed by the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries’ “REX MKII."

  • Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

    Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

  • Chris Christie Called Out Over His Part in Putting Trump in Power: ‘You Have to Own Up’

    Chris Christie locked horns with Roland Martin on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, when the former New Jersey governor was called out for his role in bringing Donald Trump to power and, therefore, the establishment of the future character of the Republican party.The two political analysts discussed Trump’s still strong influence over the GOP even after losing last year’s election. Christie said that by tying themselves to Trump and his continued false claims that the election was stolen from him, Repub

  • Kevin McCarthy Ripped On Twitter After Bizarre 3-Word All-Caps Vaccine Rant

    The House minority leader, who is vaccinated, fired off a message opposing vaccine mandates.

  • Biden trolled after posing for picture with 'MAGA' clad children at 9/11 event in Shanksville

    President Joe Biden opened himself up to trolling Saturday after posing for a picture with children sporting Make America Great Again hats and Trump shirts.

  • ‘Tone-deaf’ 9/11 parade float features smoking Twin Towers, Indiana video shows

    “What the-? Are you-? What are you on?” one festivalgoer is heard saying.

  • Larry Kudlow Says He Misses 'Calmness' Of Donald Trump. Twitter Critics Can't Even.

    "I'm being actually quite serious here," the former White House economic adviser said.

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham is planning to publish secrets that Trump is keeping from Melania, report says

    Grisham is the latest former Trump aide to make damaging claims about what it was like working in his White House.