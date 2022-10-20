Norway's DNB reports rising Q3 net profit, as expected

FILE PHOTO: A DNB bank sign is seen on the bank's branch in Stavanger
·1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) - DNB, Norway's largest bank, on Thursday became the latest Nordic bank to report a jump in third-quarter profits due to rising interest rates, in line with forecasts.

Net profit rose to 7.6 billion crowns ($717.3 million) for the July-to-September quarter from 6.9 billion a year earlier, in line with the 7.7 billion expected by 12 analysts in a poll compiled by the bank.

On Wednesday, Nordic peer Handelsbanken reported forecast-beating record earnings as interest income jumped, while rival Nordea, the region's largest bank, on Thursday also posted stronger than expected profits.

"The result shows that the level of activity in the Norwegian economy remained high in the third quarter," DNB said in the statement.

"At the same time, there were indications that the central bank's monetary policy was helping to cool down the economy."

The Norwegian central bank was the first major central bank to begin hiking rates in September 2021 and expects to raise rates from their current level of 2.25% in the coming months.

The Norwegian mainland economy is expected to grow up by 2.8% this year before contracting by 0.3% next year, according to central bank forecasts, while core inflation is forecast at 3.7% this year and 4.8% next year.

Shares in DNB are down 11.7% over the past year, lagging an Oslo benchmark index down 6.1% in the same period.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Recommended Stories

  • Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown

    Birkin bag maker Hermes said it would likely hike prices by 5% to 10% in 2023, much more than in the past, after reporting a sharp rise in sales growth over the third quarter and seeing no signs of slowdown in any of its markets. Echoing upbeat comments earlier this month by rival Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, Hermes brushed off concerns that the industry's post-pandemic boom could be cooling due to a looming recession, as U.S. shoppers took advantage of the dollar's strength in Europe and China rebounded sharply. "We will probably have price hikes between 5 and 10 percent," Hermes executive vice president of finance Eric du Halgouet told reporters on Thursday, adding this was due to rising labour costs and currency fluctuations.

  • Pernod Ricard confident over FY as Q1 sales beat expectations

    French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it was confident sales growth would remain dynamic through its 2023 fiscal year after it delivered a forecast-beating 11% sales growth in the first quarter helped by price increases in the United States, its top market. Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, said the strong start to the year also reflected strong demand in China and in India and a continued rebound in global travel retail. "I am hugely encouraged by our start to the year," Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said in a statement.

  • ABB reports record margin in Q3 as demand stays strong

    ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB posted its highest-ever quarterly profit margin during the third quarter as the engineering and technology company said customer demand remained strong. The maker of industrial drives and electric ship motors said on Thursday its core operating profit margin increased by 1.5 percentage points to 16.6%, the highest since the Swiss company was founded in 1988. During the three months to the end of September, ABB posted revenue up 18% on a comparable basis to $7.4 billion, in line with forecasts, while orders increased by 16%.

  • Philippines Draws Line in Sand for Peso as Asian Currencies Reel

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is defining the limit of its tolerance for peso weakness, as Asian central banks grapple with the mighty US dollar.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe peso slumped to a record low of 59 against the greenback i

  • Philip Morris Hikes Offer for Swedish Match to $15.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. sweetened its offer for Swedish Match AB in a bid to finally seal the takeover of nicotine pouch maker. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe Swiss-based tobacco company raised its offer from 10

  • US Calls for Security Council Briefing on Russia, Iranian Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, along with France and the UK has called for a special United Nations Security Council briefing regarding evidence that Russia has procured Iranian drones for its war on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe US M

  • Alcoa Surprise Loss Spells More Woes For World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- A surprise quarterly loss by US economic bellwether and aluminum giant Alcoa Inc. added to jitters over the world economy as the metal used in everything from iPhones to Pepsi cans hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly Cor

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The market has taken some stocks out to the woodshed, but history suggests these two companies are attractive today.

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • 3 REITS That Could Be Yield Traps

    Investors seeking income are often attracted to high-yielding dividend stocks. With recent sell-offs on real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, many of them now sport much higher yields than a year ago. But many of these stocks are nothing more than yield traps or poorly performing stocks that are high risks for further downside or dividend cuts. Remember the adage that all that glitters is not gold. Here are three REIT stocks that could be yield traps. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • 3 Stocks I Will Never Sell

    No matter what happens in the market, I'm sticking to these three stocks like glue. Here's why.