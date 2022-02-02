Norway's Dune Analytics achieves unicorn status as crypto assets soar

Dune Analytics, a Norwegian crypto analytics company, hit a $1 billion valuation after raising $69.4 million in Series B funding led by Coatue. Multicoin Capital and Dragonfly Capital also participated.

Why it matters: The round vaults Dune to unicorn status, as investor appetite for crypto assets continues to soar.

Details: What if companies didn't report earnings quarterly—but in real time?That's the future Dune Analytics founder Fredrik Haga is imagining — a strange new world of radical transparency for companies.

Haga's plan for the concept is to concentrate first on companies focused on the blockchain.

