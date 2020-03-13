Norway's Oslo airport shuts gates to foreign travellers

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Travellers from countries outside the Nordics arriving at the Norwegian capital's main airport will not be admitted into the country, the municipality where the airport is located said on Friday.

"Foreign travellers from countries outside the Nordics arriving at Oslo airport will have to return home," Ullensaker municipality said on its website, citing new restrictions from the government and Norwegian health authorities.

Norwegians arriving at Gardermoen airport, located outside Oslo, will immediately be sent home into quarantine. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Daniel Wallis)