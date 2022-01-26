Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.

Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”

He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that NATO will never admit neighboring Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members — is a result of the loss of post-Cold War communications channels and dialogue that led to differences being settled through negotiations following after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

“So there have been more kind of animosity and destructive relations among countries that need to engage,” Støre said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it is planning to invade neighboring Ukraine, but the U.S. and its NATO allies are worried about Russia deploying an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine and launching a series of sweeping military maneuvers. The Norwegian prime minister said his country sees this buildup with part of Russia’s Northern Fleet “sailing along our coast.”

“Politically, for me, it is a sign of weakness in a way that you have to express your views and your interest by that kind of military demonstration, because it is at the table when you deal with the issues that matter to people,” Støre said.

Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands, which also include that NATO will roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc nations. Some demands, like pledging never to admit Ukraine, are nonstarters for NATO, creating a seemingly intractable stalemate that many fear can only end in a war.

Asked what he thinks Putin’s “game plan” is, Støre replied, “he wants to leave us guessing.”

The Norwegian prime minister stressed that Europe in the 21st century doesn’t solve political issues by a single nation, and the Russian guessing game indicates that “we should be firm, predictable and clear on principles.”

While Ukraine is not a NATO member and therefore does not come under its collective defense umbrella, Støre said, “Europe and the West should be very clear that if there is infringement on the border of a modern state in Europe these days there will be reactions.”

Europe and the West should be and are pursuing negotiations, he said, pointing to the U.S. and NATO dialogues with Russia .

And there are “ample opportunities” to pursue confidence-building and disarmament measures and other procedures to provide security for countries living next to each other “without going down that terrible path of war,” Støre said. His country holds the U.N. Security Council presidency this month and he presided at its meeting Tuesday and Wednesday.

While Norway is “a very loyal and active partner in NATO,” the prime minister said it has been at peace with neighboring Russia for 1,000 years and has a relationship with Moscow to maintain this peaceful relationship, which is a key priority of Norwegian foreign policy.

There have been reports that Norway’s Nordic neighbors, Sweden and Finland, which are not NATO members, may be interested in joining the alliance.

“Let that be their free choice,” Støre said. “Nobody else can come from outside and dictate their choice.”

“I don’t see today that enlargement of NATO is on the agenda of NATO,” the Norwegian minister said, but it should treat the rising aspirations of democratic states “in a decent fashion.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spanish PM warns Russia of massive sanctions if it invades Ukraine

    Russia would face massive economic consequences if it launched any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine but denies planning to attack its neighbour. It is seeking sweeping security guarantees from NATO including a pledge that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the alliance.

  • U.S. Has Delivered Response to Russian Demands: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. delivered its response to Russia on the crisis in Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying it sets out “a serious diplomatic path forward” even though it rejected some of the Kremlin’s key demands.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,

  • Who is Burkina Faso coup leader Lt-Col Damiba?

    Lt-Col Damiba took power in Burkina Faso just three weeks after his 41st birthday - what else do we know?

  • A top US diplomat says Putin may think twice about invading Ukraine during the Winter Olympics to avoid angering Xi Jinping

    "President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said.

  • Navy to salvage stealth fighter that crashed in South China Sea

    The Navy will make efforts to salvage a military fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea.Seven sailors were injured on Monday after an F-35C Lightning II that was assigned to Carrier Air Wing 2 had a "landing mishap" on deck while conducting flight operations for the USS Carl Vinson.Capt. William Clinton, a spokesperson for U.S. Pacific Fleet, told The Hill in an email that the Navy was in the "planning process" of recovering the jet but...

  • Schumer vows to confirm Breyer replacement "with all deliberate speed"

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer responded Wednesday to reports that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, commending his time on the bench and promising to confirm President Biden's nominated replacement "with all deliberate speed."Why it matters: The opportunity to appoint a new Supreme Court justice will be one of the longest-lasting pieces of Biden's legacy and could energize Democrats ahead of the midterms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Explainer-Why is Russia's Putin drawing "red lines" over Ukraine?

    Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Moscow's relations with the West, with Russian troops massed near its border and NATO's forces on standby in case Russia attacks its neighbour. Here are some of the reasons why Russian President Vladimir Putin is so preoccupied with Ukraine and why he has chosen to bring the crisis to a head now. Since the Cold War ended, NATO has expanded eastwards by taking in 14 new countries, including the states of the former Warsaw Pact and the three Baltic nations that were once in the Soviet Union.

  • WTO lets China impose tariffs on U.S. in Obama-era case

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization (WTO) authorised China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States in a ruling immediately blasted by Washington. China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012, mainly during the term of U.S. President Barack Obama, on 22 Chinese products ranging from solar panels to steel wire. The decade-long case involving alleged subsidies has centred on whether the United States could treat Chinese companies in which the government owns a majority stake as controlled by the state.

  • Joe Gibbs calls Washington name change ‘bittersweet’ but will get behind it

    Hall of Fame head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs threw his support for Washingtons new name and its direction under Ron Rivera.

  • Two Arrested After Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega, Reports Say

    GoFundMeChicago authorities have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega, whose horrific death after being struck by a stray bullet has shaken the city, local media reported.The Chicago Tribune first reported that a 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old were taken into custody in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. The newspaper added that a teenager was being investigated as the possible shooter, an

  • Kremlin TV Worries Tucker Carlson’s Pro-Putin Bias Has Gone Too Far

    Janos Kummer/Getty ImagesWith Russian troops steadily massing on the Ukraine border and a looming threat of an invasion that the White House described as “imminent,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson would have you look the other way. During the episode of his Monday show, Carlson pondered: “Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?” Three years earlier, Carlson admitted that he is rooting for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He said, in part: “Why do I care… what is

  • UN secretary-general says Afghanistan 'hanging by a thread'

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday said that Afghanistan is currently "hanging by a thread" months after the Taliban takeover, Reuters reported. In a meeting with the U.N.'s fifteen-member security council, Guterres said the war-torn country is dealing with issues stemming from millions of citizens suffering extreme hunger and education loss as well as social services on the brink of collapsing in the country. "We...

  • Body camera video shows moment Georgia deputy is shot in chest on dark highway

    The driver was run off the road minutes later by pursuing deputies.

  • Workers at a Wisconsin hospital sought new jobs with higher pay — then the hospital sued to stop them from leaving

    Seven healthcare workers at ThedaCare in Wisconsin applied for new jobs at another hospital in the pursuit of higher pay and better work-life balance.

  • China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

    China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps.

  • Senate Democrats walk out as Republicans on panel OK Joseph Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General

    The Senate Health Policy Committee voted along party lines to recommend that Joseph Ladapo be confirmed as Florida's Surgeon General.

  • Bucs' Rob Gronkowski shares candid take about retirement dilemma

    Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made a surprising admission about his potential retirement this offseason, but his comments are in line with what he's said (and done) in the past.

  • Leonardo says it is not subject of Kuwait Eurofighter investigation

    Italian defence group Leonardo is not the subject of a judicial investigation into the Kuwait Eurofighter programme, the company said on Tuesday, adding that its deal to supply 28 jets is proceeding in line with the agreed contract. Leonardo shares fell as much as 8% earlier on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, with traders attributing the drop to an investigation into the Kuwait deal. Kuwait has referred two senior army officers to the public prosecutor over suspected corruption related to the deal to buy Eurofighter Typhoon jets, the state anti-corruption body said on Monday.

  • Magnificent Image of Milky Way’s Core Reveals New Space Insights

    A new radio image of our Milky Way captures it like never before. This space image is both beautiful and contains important scientific insights. The post Magnificent Image of Milky Way’s Core Reveals New Space Insights appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Ukraine-Russia explained: A simple guide to what’s going on

    Western powers are ramping up preparations for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine