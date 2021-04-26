Norway's prime minister gets COVID-19 vaccine

OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has received her first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, her office said on Monday.

Four other cabinet ministers were also vaccinated, all receiving the vaccine produced by Moderna, the office said in a statement.

"I hope everyone who is offered a vaccine will accept it. Vaccination will eventually allow us to reclaim the everyday life we all long for," said Solberg, who is 60 years old.

The prime minister is due to attend a NATO summit in June, and the military alliance has recommended that all participants should vaccinate ahead of time, her office said.

Norway's ministers of foreign affairs, industry, defence and international development were all vaccinated on Monday. In addition, a further five people from Solberg's staff, including security personnel, received the shot.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton and Barbara Lewis)