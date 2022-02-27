Norway's sovereign wealth fund to divest Russian assets

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

Norway's sovereign wealth fund will divest its Russian assets in light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced at a news briefing Sunday.

Why it matters: Valued at $1.3 trillion, Norway's state-backed investment fund is the largest in the world. The fund's Russian assets consist of shares in 47 companies, and government bonds, worth a total of some 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion), the government said, per Reuters.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out" of Russia, Støre said at the briefing, according to Reuters.

  • Norway's oil fund, known as the Government Pension Fund Global, has begun the process of withdrawing completely from the Russian market, Norway's Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said, according to local media.

  • The government will send a letter to Norges Bank, the country's central bank, to immediately freeze all funds in Russia, Vedum added.

Go deeper: World unites against Putin

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • England will not play against Russia ‘for the foreseeable future’, says FA

    Earlier on Sunday, the Czech Republic followed Sweden and Poland in announcing they would not play Russia.

  • Former top immigration officials from Miami ask Biden to grant protection to Ukrainians in U.S.

    Two former top U.S. immigration officials from Miami urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to extend immigration protections to eligible Ukrainians in the United States, following the Russian military invasion of the eastern European nation.

  • Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said. "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia)," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

  • BP to offload stake in Rosneft amid Ukraine conflict

    Two BP directors will resign from the board of the Russian state-owned oil firm "with immediate effect".

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky says Ukraine to meet with Russia for peace talksUN ambassador hints at possible war crimes investigation for RussiaMore than 350,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the country, UN estimatesEU to purchase and deliver weapons to Ukraine in historic firstPutin orders nuclear deterrent forces on alert Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.EU bans Russian aircrafts from its airspaceRussian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city as assault con

  • EU closes airspace to Russian flights, as tour operators and cruise lines shun Russia

    'A war in Ukraine is as far from our European vacation dreams as a war in Guatemala would be from Texas or Florida.'

  • BP to Exit Rosneft Stake and May Take a $25 Billion Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc moved to dump its shares in oil giant Rosneft PJSC, taking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate Russia’s economy. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateEU Bans Transactions With Russia’s Central Bank: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace

  • Match Highlights: Hellas Verona vs. Venezia

    Highlights from the match between Hellas Verona vs. Venezia

  • Putin orders Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on alert

    ABC News’ James Longman and Cecilia Vega report on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on “This Week.”

  • UN Security Council to hold Sunday vote on rare emergency session over Ukraine

    The United Nations Security Council will vote on Sunday afternoon to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly to debate Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: This would only be the 11th time since 1950 that the General Assembly convened such an emergency session.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The procedural vote, which only requires a nine-member majority to pass, is expected to advance since Russia can't exercise its veto power.Eigh

  • Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll

    The former president fared better than he had in 2021.

  • 'I've got morons on my team': Sen. Mitt Romney hits Reps. Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Sen. Mitt Romney likened Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene to "morons" after appearing at a white nationalist's event.

  • OPEC+ trims forecast for 2022 oil market surplus in latest data

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ revised down its forecast for the 2022 oil market surplus by about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.1 million bpd, according to a base scenario in a technical committee report seen by Reuters on Sunday. The data - part of a report the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) prepares for OPEC+ ministers - also shows stocks in the developed world standing at 62 million barrels below the 2015 to 2019 average by the end of the year. In a previous forecast it had predicted the stocks would reach 20 million barrels above the same average by that point.

  • Buffett laments lack of good investments even as Berkshire profit sets record

    Warren Buffett on Saturday signaled he will stick to his knitting, bemoaning the lack of good investment opportunities for Berkshire Hathaway Inc as it sits on a massive pile of cash even after repurchasing a huge amount of its own stock. In his widely read annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, the 91-year-old billionaire expressed strong confidence in Berkshire, saying its emphasis on investing in strong businesses and stocks benefits investors with a similar long-term focus. "People who are comfortable with their investments will, on average, achieve better results than those who are motivated by ever-changing headlines, chatter and promises," Buffett wrote.

  • Roman Abramovich hands ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea to club’s trustees

    He will remain as owner but will not be involved in any decision making at Stamford Bridge.

  • US condemns Putin nuclear deterrence order but cautiously welcomes talks report

    Psaki: Russia ‘manufacturing threats to justify aggression’Analysis: Nuclear posturing requires west to tread carefullyUkraine crisis – live coverage Pro-Ukraine demonstrators rally outside the White House on Saturday. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA The Biden administration on Sunday condemned Vladimir Putin’s decision to place Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert. The White House also faced growing calls from senior Republicans to target Russia’s energy sector with new sanctions. As Ru

  • Jon Stewart Praises 'Grace' Of Comedian-Turned-President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    “We’re watching Shecky Greene transform into Churchill,” he said of Ukraine's leader.

  • What is DEFCON? What's nuclear deterrence? What to know amid Putin's warning

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear deterrence systems be prepared. Here's what that means for not only Europe, but for the U.S.

  • U.N. Security Council plans vote to call General Assembly meeting on Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Sunday to call for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which would be held on Monday, diplomats said. The vote by the 15-member council is procedural so none of the five permanent council members - Russia, China, France, Britain and the United States - can wield their vetoes. Only 10 such emergency special sessions of the General Assembly have been convened since 1950.