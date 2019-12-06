Norwegian Air becomes world's first airline to sign UN climate treaty

Norwegian Air has become the first airline in the world to sign the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, pledging to become climate neutral by 2050.

As part of its commitment, the low-cost carrier has launched a carbon offsetting feature directly in the booking process that calculates the carbon emissions of flights and allows customers to purchase offsets from the airline's partner CHOOOSE, a climate-tech company based in Oslo.

The carbon offsetting feature is neither new nor novel. Many of the world's largest airlines -- British Airways, Qantas, Delta Air Lines -- have been offering built-in airline offset programs for years.

But by becoming a signatory to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Norwegian Air has agreed to play its part in the ultimate goal of the international treaty: "... to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations ‘at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic (human induced) interference with the climate system,'" within a reasonable time frame.

The low-cost carrier also boasts the title of most fuel-efficient airline for transatlantic flights, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICTT), which compared the fuel efficiency of 20 airlines operating flights between the US and Europe in 2017.

Norwegian Air posted an average fuel efficiency of 44 passenger-kilometers per liter of fuel, 33 percent more efficient than the industry average.

"Even if commercial aviation technology continues to develop and Norwegian keeps reducing its environmental impact, emission-free flying is not possible today," said acting CEO, Geir Karlsen in a statement.

"Carbon offsetting is an important tool in managing today's emissions, and we know that many of our customers would like to compensate for emissions associated with their journey."

Meanwhile, the news comes after rival easyJet revealed plans to become the first major airline to offset all its carbon emissions and operate net-zero carbon flights across its network, beginning November 19.

The low-cost carrier also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus to explore the development of hybrid and electric planes.