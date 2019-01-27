Norwegian Air drops Newark-Paris route; no other US cuts

Norwegian Air has ended its nonstop service between Newark, New Jersey, and Paris Orly.

The fastest-growing European low-cost carrier will continue to fly its two other routes – to Barcelona, Spain, and Rome – out of Newark. Norwegian also offers several routes from both New York JFK and Newburgh/Stewart, New York.

The Newark change comes amid broader cuts made by the airline, mostly intra-Europe routes dropped at Norwegian’s operation in Rome.

The Newark-Paris Orly route is the only U.S. route to be affected. Norwegian spokesman Anders Lindström says the airline’s primary motivation for the change is to consolidate its long-haul operations from Paris to a single airport: Paris Charles de Gaulle.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Norwegian Air closing Boeing 737 bases in US Northeast

Norwegian already flies from Paris Charles de Gaulle to several U.S. airports, including New York JFK. No changes are planned to those routes. All four of Norwegian’s Rome-U.S. routes also will continue as scheduled.

“Out of our more than 500 routes, we have cut around five routes, all from Rome to various European destinations, with U.S. to Rome continuing without any disruption,” Lindström said to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Nine hours in economy? These flyers bid big bucks for the chance (story continues below)

Norwegian’s Newark-Paris Orly route was suspended for the season on Jan. 11. The service was expected to resume at the end of March, but Lindström says the service is now permanently canceled.

“We will focus on operating from one long-haul airport in Paris, meaning that our priority is our popular New York JFK to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle route, which remains as a daily service,” he said.

Lindström said the USA remained “a priority market for Norwegian,” adding that the carrier “will continue to grow our presence here, albeit at a slower pace compared to previous years.”

Below is a list of Norwegian’s U.S.-Europe routes in the New York City area, Paris and Rome.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Norwegian Air to fly from Miami, San Francisco; expand in Boston

Newark Liberty

European destinations: Barcelona, Rome.

New York JFK

European destinations: Amsterdam; Copenhagen, Denmark; London Gatwick; Madrid, Oslo, Norway; Paris Charles de Gaulle and Stockholm.

French Caribbean destinations (seasonal): Fort-de-France, Martinique, and Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

Newburgh/Stewart, New York

European destinations: Dublin and Shannon (seasonal) in Ireland; Bergen, Norway (seasonal). Service to Edinburgh, Scotland, ends March 29 and will not resume.

Paris Charles de Gaulle

U.S. destinations: Boston; Denver (seasonal); Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Los Angeles; New York JFK; Oakland, California; and Orlando, Florida.

Rome (Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport)

U.S. destinations: Boston (seasonal, begins April 1), Los Angeles, Newark and Oakland (seasonal).

TODAY IN THE SKY: Norwegian is world's second airline to get Boeing's new 737 Max

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norwegian Air drops Newark-Paris route; no other US cuts