Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing aircraft, options for 30 more

FILE PHOTO: Airshow China in Zhuhai
·1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has secured options to acquire a further 30 planes, the budget carrier said on Monday.

The deal marks a return to aircraft ownership for Norwegian after the company was forced to resort to leasing deals following bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

"The 50 aircraft are due to be delivered between 2025 and 2028, at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft lease expirations. This entails a limited net increase of the company's current fleet," Norwegian said in a statement.

As a result of the agreements, the airline expects to book a net gain of approximately 2 billion crowns ($212.2 million), boosting its equity.

"This is a landmark deal that sets out a path whereby Norwegian will own a large share of its fleet," board Chair Svein Harald Oeygard said.

"This will result in lower all-in costs and increased financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold."

($1 = 9.4243 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Who Is Tech Tycoon-Turned Climate Activist Mike Cannon-Brookes

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes’s day job has catapulted him up the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since the software firm’s US listing in 2015. It’s what he calls his night and weekend work that’s turned him into a climate crusader.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bu

  • Analysis-Safe as houses? Rising rates test foundations of property boom

    In Toronto’s far-flung suburbs, just a few months ago a typical three-bedroom house would have fetched 40 offers on bidding night and sold well over the asking price. "You're not getting the bidding wars anymore," said Tim Keung, chief executive of TimSold Real Estate, a local agency. A decade-long boom in housing prices from the United States to Europe and Asia is facing its first real test as borrowing costs rise and high inflation eats into households' budgets.

  • China Goes All Out to Harvest Wheat to Blunt Inflation Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- At a time when food shortages and soaring prices are becoming a major concern for governments around the world, China is going all out to make sure that its summer wheat harvest proceeds without any hitches.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished

  • Commodities Turn Higher as China Loosens Its Virus Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial commodities in China mostly rose as the number of Covid-19 cases fell and the government began to loosen its restrictions that were choking the economy.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; D

  • Antipodean dairy firms eye baby food supply to U.S. after Bubs Australia nod

    (Reuters) -Dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand are queueing to restock empty shelves in the United States with baby food, after the country recently relaxed its import policy to mitigate one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history. New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk, and privately-run Australian firm Bellamy's Organic confirmed on Monday they had submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby food to the country. This followed fellow Antipodean firm Bubs Australia inking a deal with the FDA to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its formula.

  • Former exec sues CIBC for $1 million over sexual, racial discrimination

    The London office of one of Canada's top banks Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has been accused of operating a hostile and degrading environment for women, according to a discrimination claim by a former executive at the firm. Zhuofang Wei, who worked as an executive director at CIBC for nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, is suing CIBC for 800,000 pounds ($1 million) for lost earnings and damages, alleging she was subjected to sexual and racial discrimination by managers. Wei said she was dismissed by CIBC in March 2020 after she objected to taking on a new role without an increase in pay.

  • ECB’s Lane Calls Two Quarter-Point Rate Hikes ‘Benchmark Pace’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls: Markets WrapEuropean Central Bank Chief Economist Phili

  • Costco’s Winning Formula: No Increase in Membership Fee or Hot-Dog Price

    The company's latest results highlight how its approach---taking care of its millions of members---justify one of the higher valuations in retail.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • Pilots who ‘fell asleep’ while flying plane sparked terrorist hijacking response

    A captain of Italy’s flagship state airline has been sacked after he allegedly fell asleep at the controls, leaving traffic controllers unable to communicate with the plane for 10 minutes.

  • The US has overtaken China to become India’s biggest trading partner

    India seems to have deepened its ties with the US, making the world’s largest democracy its top trading partner in fiscal 2021-22, surpassing China. In the financial year ended in March 2022, bilateral trade between the US and India stood at $119.42 billion (9.25 lakh crore rupees), as against $80.51 billion in the previous year, according to the Indian commerce ministry. The US is among the few countries with which India has a trade surplus, meaning exports exceed imports.

  • Tested: 2020 Polestar 1, a Star Is Born

    Polestar's first car has beauty, brains, brawn, and a four-cylinder engine.

  • 2 of the world's top rice producers are reportedly in discussions about hiking prices, and it's bad news for buyers

    Thailand and Vietnam are the world's second- and third-largest rice exporters after India, accounting for about one-quarter of the world's exports.

  • See inside this $2.4 million Charlotte-area home with lake views and blue heron neighbors

    “I’m having a hard time parting with it,” owner says of longtime home with 330 feet of waterfront.

  • Russians star in NHL playoffs as nation wages war in Ukraine

    A little more than a mile from the United Nations, where Russia’s war in Ukraine is front and center, the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanted goaltender Igor Shesterkin’s name in the final moments of a playoff victory. The National Hockey League postseason has inadvertently become an intersection of sports and politics, with Russians starring on North American ice against the backdrop of the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. While their countrymen in sports from soccer to tennis have been banned from competitions, Russians in the NHL have played on while keeping a low profile away from the rink.

  • Snoop Dogg Cancels Upcoming Non-U.S. Shows, Citing “Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts”

    Snoop Dogg has canceled his upcoming non-U.S. shows outside of the United States, citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” as the reason. A statement posted to his Instagram account Sunday says those conflicts include “family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects.” It added that Snoop “regrets” the cancellations. “He was excited to see his fans around […]

  • Ukrainian forces repel Russian attack near Izyum, says General Staff

    Ukraine’s military repelled an enemy attack near Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, the evening summary of Ukraine’s General Staff for May 28 reads.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Seeks Elusive Accord on Russian Oil Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Eas

  • Porch pirates plundering your parcels? You may already have the protection you need

    Before you set up some Home Alone-style booby traps, remember you’ve got other avenues.