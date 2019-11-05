Norwegian Air's New Co-Branded Credit Card with Mastercard Has Tons of Perks

If you like Norwegian Air’s cheap flights to Europe, you can now sign up for a credit card that will get you there even sooner, and even for less.

The airline introduced its first U.S. co-branded credit card on Tuesday, Norwegian Reward, with Mastercard that offers a host of perks that will help fans of the airline rack up free flights even more quickly.

When you sign up and spend $500 on the card in its first 90 days, you will get $50 in CashPoints — Norwegian’s digital currency — to be used towards future Norwegian Air flights. If you spend $20,000 in one year, you’ll earn a $100 CashPoints bonus. The credit card will also reward fliers with two percent CashPoints back on all Norwegian Air purchases and when you spend on dining and groceries. All other purchases earn one percent CashPoints.

The card will also get you priority boarding on Norwegian Air flights — a coveted perk when overhead bin space fills up quickly. It has no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee.

CashPoints can be used to for checking extra luggage, insurance cancellation, seat reservations and ticket changes — all useful for the airline that doesn’t include these things on typical airfare. CashPoints can be redeemed with no blackout dates or minimum spending requirements. They typically expire after one year but with the credit card, that limit is extended to two years.

The airline already had a credit card partnership with the Bank Norwegian but it was only available to residents of Sweden.