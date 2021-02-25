Norwegian Cruise Line: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $738.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $2.51 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.33 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.31 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.01 billion, or $15.75 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCLH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCLH

