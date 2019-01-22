Norwegian Cruise Line is denying a British couple's allegation that they found a crew member having sex in their cabin during a recent voyage.

In a statement sent to USA TODAY, the Miami-based line suggested a thorough investigation of the allegation had proved it untrue.

“The thorough investigation undertaken, including full review of security footage of the corridor where the stateroom was located, does not corroborate the allegation," the line said in the statement.

Bobby and Mary Jackson of Northern Ireland, both in their 60s, had told Scotland's Sunday Post over the weekend their first image upon entering their tenth-floor room on the Norwegian Jewel in October was of the back of a naked man on top of a woman in what was to be their bed.

The Jacksons said they had just boarded the 2,376-passenger vessel at the time of the alleged incident. They said they later were told the man in the room was a worker on the ship.

The story has been picked up by news outlets across the globe.

In its statement, Norwegian said it operated its ships at the very highest standards.

"Any incidents that may fall below these standards are thoroughly investigated and actioned appropriately,” the line said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norwegian Cruise Line denies claim crew member used passenger's cabin for sex