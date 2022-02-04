Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $20.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 3.98% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.69, up 27.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $585.37 million, up 6010.3% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 43.67% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NCLH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


