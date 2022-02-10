Norwegian Cruise Line Is Selling $2 Billion of Debt for Refinancing

(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is offering about $2 billion of notes to refinance the expensive debt it took out in 2020 to weather the global lockdowns amid the pandemic.

The company will tap the junk-bond market to sell $1 billion of secured notes due in 2027 and $600 million of unsecured notes due in 2029, according to a statement on Thursday. It is also offering $435 million of exchangeable notes due 2027 in a private offering.

Price guidance on the deal tightened slightly with books expected to close at 2:30 p.m. in New York on Thursday. The secured portion of the deal is now discussed in the 6% area, while talk for the unsecured tranche is for a yield in the 7.75%-8% range, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

Earlier pricing discussions for the secured notes were in the 6.25%-6.5% area, while the unsecured notes were being discussed at a yield of 8%-8.25%. The secured debt is rated B1/B+, four steps into junk. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is leading the sale.

Norwegian Cruise Line will use the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 12.25% notes and 10.25% notes, and to make principal payments on short-term debt that’s maturing, according to the statement. The secured notes and the related guarantees are backed by three of the company’s vessels.

The 12.25% notes due in 2024 last traded at 116.25 cents on the dollar, while the 10.25% notes due 2026 were trading at 113.5 cents, according to Trace. The company’s shares, however, dipped by as much as 5.65% Thursday during early trading hours in New York after forecasting 2021 revenue short of expectations and issued guidance for a net loss that’s wider than 2020.

Cruise companies such as Norwegian, Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. rushed to debt markets in 2020 to shore up cash as the pandemic shut down large swaths of the economy. Many paid a hefty price to secure financing as travel and leisure industries shuttered and cruises paused operations.

“We’re seeing the same story on repeat for the big three of the seas: refinancing high coupon debt and pushing out maturities, while at the same time bolstering liquidity to fill cash gaps until they become cash flow positive,” said Jody Lurie, Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst. She said she expects 2022 to be another year of refinancing with the prospects of net debt repayment not beginning until at least 2023.

