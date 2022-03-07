Norwegian Cruise Line waterslide rider gets stuck in over-ocean loop: 'It was so quick'

A viral TikTok video seemingly shows a woman getting stuck in a Norwegian Cruise Line waterslide just when her body loses momentum to complete the slide’s over-ocean loop.

The 39-second clip, which was shared by TikTok user YMG Travels and is set to the popular "Oh No" tune by Kreepa, has made millions of viewers anxious as they watch the waterslide rider slide back down the loop’s upward path and gain her bearings as she comes to a stop in the slide’s clear tubing, which wraps around the ship and hovers over a blue ocean.

"When the looping slide fails," YMG Travels wrote in the video’s text overlay.

Even though the video left viewers questioning how the water slide rider got out of her predicament, YMG Travels told Fox News Digital that Norwegian’s staff got her out swiftly.

"The lady was not stuck in the water slide for long," YMG Travels wrote, in a direct message. "There is a side door for the slide and she was out of it immediately."

YMG Travels went on to add that by the time cruise guests gathered around the slide to see if the waterslide rider made it out safely, she had already climbed out the slide’s emergency hatch.

"It was so quick," YMG Travels wrote. "By the time I walked that way she was out and ready to do the slide again."

Fox News Digital reached out to Norwegian Cruise Line for comment.

The video, which appears to have been taken on the Norwegian Encore ship, according to its hashtags, has been viewed more than 14.5 million times since its original upload date on Thursday, March 3.

TikTok users who have commented under the post have mentioned that they’ve found the video scary, funny or thrilling.

For anyone who might be concerned about whether they’d make it over the loop on the Norwegian Encore’s Ocean Loops waterslide, the cruise line has a list of size and height requirements on a "Cruise FAQ" webpage.

The Ocean Loops waterslide has a minimum height requirement of four feet, a minimum weight capacity of 130 pounds and a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds.

Travelers should consult a company’s ride or waterslide requirements before they board out of an abundance of caution.

Engineers determine height and weight minimums and maximums to ensure public safety.

Other riders on the Norwegian ship were able to complete the waterslide’s loop, as seen in a follow-up video YMG Travels shared on Friday, which shows a man who went down the slide with enough momentum.

The second video has been viewed more than 614,500 times.

YMG Travels identified themselves to Fox News Digital as a travel agent and certified cruise counsellor.

The user behind the account wrote that they shared the video to spread laughs and doesn’t want the video to reflect poorly on Norwegian.

As a travel agent, YMG Travels would recommend Norwegian Cruise Line and several other companies that are a part of the Cruise Lines International Association, which has more than 50 members in its portfolio.