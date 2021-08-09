Norwegian Cruise says U.S. judge allows it to ask for passengers' vaccine proof

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay

(Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said on Sunday that a U.S. judge ruled in its favor allowing it to document passengers' COVID-19 immunity status and put on hold Florida's ban on "vaccine passports".

"Judge Williams ruled in its favor granting a preliminary injunction which paves the way for the company’s three brands to require documentation confirming a guest’s vaccination status prior to boarding," the company said.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, and Aakriti Bhalla; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

