Norwegian F-16 fighter jets transported to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Norway gave Denmark two F-16 fighter jets for Ukrainian pilots’ training.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Norwegian Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Details: The landing of Norwegian F-16s in Denmark was "an important step in our ongoing support for Ukraine," the report said.

Quote: "After over 40 years in service, these aircraft will now train Ukrainian military personnel, reinforcing our commitment to Ukraine's defence," the Norwegian Armed Forces added.

Background:

Norway announced this week that it will send two F-16 fighter jets as well as 10 instructors to Denmark.

Belgium will send two two-seat F-16 fighters and roughly 50 personnel to Denmark for the purpose of training Ukrainian pilots.

Ukrainian pilots are to be trained in Romania, Denmark, the USA and the UK. The first six Ukrainian pilots have completed basic training with the UK’s Royal Air Force and are currently learning to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark.

