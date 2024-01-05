Norwegian F-16 fighter jets transported to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
2
F-16 fighter jet.
Photo: the Norwegian Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Norway gave Denmark two F-16 fighter jets for Ukrainian pilots’ training.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Norwegian Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Details: The landing of Norwegian F-16s in Denmark was "an important step in our ongoing support for Ukraine," the report said.

Quote: "After over 40 years in service, these aircraft will now train Ukrainian military personnel, reinforcing our commitment to Ukraine's defence," the Norwegian Armed Forces added.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories