Norwegian Air plane evacuated in Stockholm after bomb threat

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - All 169 passengers and the crew of a Norwegian Air Shuttle plane that returned to Arlanda airport outside Stockholm after receiving a bomb threat on Thursday have been evacuated, Swedish police said.

"The national bomb squad will shortly begin a search of the plane," the police said in a statement.

Passengers had to wait about two hours after the plane landed at 11:14 a.m. (10:14 GMT) before being allowed off in small groups, according to daily Expressen.

Passengers are being interviewed by police in a hangar at the airport, the paper said.

Swedish television said the plane had been carrying some members of the Swedish swimming team travelling to France for a competition and a training camp.

Police said earlier that the threat had been made against a specific plane. Norwegian confirmed the threat was against flight DY4321 from Arlanda to Nice in France.

(The story corrects time in paragraph 3)

