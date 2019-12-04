Norwegian, Holland America win big in Cruise Critics awards 2019

Norwegian Cruise Line

From the best new ocean liner of 2019 to the best cruises for food, families and high rollers, experts at Cruise Critic have released their picks of the best cruise lines of the last year. 

One of the big winners of Cruise Critic's Editors' Picks Awards is the Norwegian Encore, which was named the best new ship of the year for features like virtual-reality rides, go-kart racing, onboard Broadway musicals, and exclusive accommodations. 

Holland America's newly launched In-Depth Voyages program, which offers itineraries in remote destinations and expedition-style experiences, along with its Grand Voyages package -- a 128-day cruise that circumnavigates the globe, helped the brand nab the award for best itineraries. Celebrity-led restaurants and dining programs also helped the cruise line nab the award best dining. 

For the fourth year in a row, editors gave the award for best family-friendly cruise to Disney Cruise Line. 

With its fleet of onboard butlers and concierges and gourmet dining, Crystal Cruises was named best luxury cruise line, while AmaWaterways was named best river cruise line for its "standout" ships and focus on family and wellness. 

Here are the best cruise lines of 2019: 

Ocean Category  

Best New Ship: Norwegian Encore 
Best Ship Refurbishment: Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International) 
Best for Adventure: UnCruise Adventures 
Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises 
Best Dining: Holland America Line 
Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International 
Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line 
Best Itineraries: Holland America Line 
Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises 
Best Service: Carnival Cruise Line 
Best Shore Excursions: Princess Cruises 
Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line 
Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International 
Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line 
Best North American Homeport: Seattle, WA 

River Category 

Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways 
Best New River Cruise Ship: AmaMagna (AmaWaterways) 
Best Ship Refurbishment: S.S. Bon Voyage (Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection) 
Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways 
Best Cabins: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection 
Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises 
Best Enrichment: Scenic 
Best for Families: Adventures by Disney 
Best for First-Timers: Viking River Cruises 
Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises 
Best for Luxury: Crystal River Cruises 
Best Service: Tauck River Cruising 
Best Shore Excursions: Avalon Waterways 
Best for Solo Travelers: Vantage Deluxe World Travel 
Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways 

Luxury Category 

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises 
Best New Luxury Ship: Scenic Eclipse 
Best Ship Refurbishment: Insignia (Oceania Cruises) 
Best for Adventure: Ponant 
Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line 
Best Dining: Oceania Cruises 
Best Enrichment: Viking Ocean Cruises 
Best Itineraries: Azamara 
Best for Romance: SeaDream Yacht Club 
Best Service: Silversea Cruises 
Best Shore Excursions: Windstar Cruises 
Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line 
Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises 
Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises