Norwegian, Holland America win big in Cruise Critics awards 2019

From the best new ocean liner of 2019 to the best cruises for food, families and high rollers, experts at Cruise Critic have released their picks of the best cruise lines of the last year.

One of the big winners of Cruise Critic's Editors' Picks Awards is the Norwegian Encore, which was named the best new ship of the year for features like virtual-reality rides, go-kart racing, onboard Broadway musicals, and exclusive accommodations.

Holland America's newly launched In-Depth Voyages program, which offers itineraries in remote destinations and expedition-style experiences, along with its Grand Voyages package -- a 128-day cruise that circumnavigates the globe, helped the brand nab the award for best itineraries. Celebrity-led restaurants and dining programs also helped the cruise line nab the award best dining.

For the fourth year in a row, editors gave the award for best family-friendly cruise to Disney Cruise Line.

With its fleet of onboard butlers and concierges and gourmet dining, Crystal Cruises was named best luxury cruise line, while AmaWaterways was named best river cruise line for its "standout" ships and focus on family and wellness.

Here are the best cruise lines of 2019:

Ocean Category

Best New Ship: Norwegian Encore

Best Ship Refurbishment: Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)

Best for Adventure: UnCruise Adventures

Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Best Dining: Holland America Line

Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International

Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line

Best Itineraries: Holland America Line

Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises

Best Service: Carnival Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions: Princess Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line

Best North American Homeport: Seattle, WA

River Category

Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways

Best New River Cruise Ship: AmaMagna (AmaWaterways)

Best Ship Refurbishment: S.S. Bon Voyage (Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection)

Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways

Best Cabins: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises

Best Enrichment: Scenic

Best for Families: Adventures by Disney

Best for First-Timers: Viking River Cruises

Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises

Best for Luxury: Crystal River Cruises

Best Service: Tauck River Cruising

Best Shore Excursions: Avalon Waterways

Best for Solo Travelers: Vantage Deluxe World Travel

Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways

Luxury Category

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises

Best New Luxury Ship: Scenic Eclipse

Best Ship Refurbishment: Insignia (Oceania Cruises)

Best for Adventure: Ponant

Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Dining: Oceania Cruises

Best Enrichment: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Itineraries: Azamara

Best for Romance: SeaDream Yacht Club

Best Service: Silversea Cruises

Best Shore Excursions: Windstar Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises