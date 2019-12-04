Norwegian, Holland America win big in Cruise Critics awards 2019

From the best new ocean liner of 2019 to the best cruises for food, families and high rollers, experts at Cruise Critic have released their picks of the best cruise lines of the last year.
One of the big winners of Cruise Critic's Editors' Picks Awards is the Norwegian Encore, which was named the best new ship of the year for features like virtual-reality rides, go-kart racing, onboard Broadway musicals, and exclusive accommodations.
Holland America's newly launched In-Depth Voyages program, which offers itineraries in remote destinations and expedition-style experiences, along with its Grand Voyages package -- a 128-day cruise that circumnavigates the globe, helped the brand nab the award for best itineraries. Celebrity-led restaurants and dining programs also helped the cruise line nab the award best dining.
For the fourth year in a row, editors gave the award for best family-friendly cruise to Disney Cruise Line.
With its fleet of onboard butlers and concierges and gourmet dining, Crystal Cruises was named best luxury cruise line, while AmaWaterways was named best river cruise line for its "standout" ships and focus on family and wellness.
Here are the best cruise lines of 2019:
Ocean Category
Best New Ship: Norwegian Encore
Best Ship Refurbishment: Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)
Best for Adventure: UnCruise Adventures
Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises
Best Dining: Holland America Line
Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International
Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line
Best Itineraries: Holland America Line
Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises
Best Service: Carnival Cruise Line
Best Shore Excursions: Princess Cruises
Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International
Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line
Best North American Homeport: Seattle, WA
River Category
Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways
Best New River Cruise Ship: AmaMagna (AmaWaterways)
Best Ship Refurbishment: S.S. Bon Voyage (Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection)
Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways
Best Cabins: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises
Best Enrichment: Scenic
Best for Families: Adventures by Disney
Best for First-Timers: Viking River Cruises
Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises
Best for Luxury: Crystal River Cruises
Best Service: Tauck River Cruising
Best Shore Excursions: Avalon Waterways
Best for Solo Travelers: Vantage Deluxe World Travel
Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways
Luxury Category
Best Luxury Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises
Best New Luxury Ship: Scenic Eclipse
Best Ship Refurbishment: Insignia (Oceania Cruises)
Best for Adventure: Ponant
Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best Dining: Oceania Cruises
Best Enrichment: Viking Ocean Cruises
Best Itineraries: Azamara
Best for Romance: SeaDream Yacht Club
Best Service: Silversea Cruises
Best Shore Excursions: Windstar Cruises
Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises
Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises