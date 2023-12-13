Norwegian PM announces additional strengthening of Ukrainian air defence and other support

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced plans to provide Ukraine with additional assistance to strengthen its air defence, financial support for healthcare and education, and funding for an increase in ammunition production.

Source: the Norwegian PM after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The government stated in a communiqué that Norway will provide Ukraine with additional air defence equipment.

"In addition, we will provide co-financing to strengthen the capabilities of the defence industry to ensure that Ukraine has enough ammunition to defend itself," the Prime Minister said.

Støre noted that more than half of all Norwegian aid to Ukraine in 2023 was military assistance, with a focus on air defence.

The government's communiqué points out that in February 2023, the Norwegian parliament approved the Nansen support programme for Ukraine with a total budget of NOK 75 billion (more than €6 billion) over five years.

On 13 December, the Prime Minister announced four key disbursements under the programme.

The first is budget support of NOK 135 million (€11 million) to cover spending on education, healthcare and pensions.

In addition, at the beginning of 2024, NOK 3 billion (more than €250 million) will be provided to support the functioning of the education and health sectors through the URTF fund under the auspices of the World Bank.

NOK 335 million (€28 million) will be allocated to further strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

NOK 1 billion has been earmarked for co-financing to strengthen the capacity of the defence industry so that more projectiles and missiles for Ukraine can be produced.

Another NOK 137 million is to be provided for the UN's "winter" humanitarian programme for Ukraine, which will provide shelter, basic necessities and food to people who have been left homeless because of the war.

This funding will be in addition to the assistance previously announced for 2023.

Støre stressed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is an attack on collective security and democratic rights and values. "Together with our allies and partners in Europe and other parts of the world, Norway will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle to defend itself," he said.

Background:

Zelenskyy said after the meeting that he had also raised the issue of protecting Ukrainian ports and the freedom of the shipping industry in the Black Sea.

Norway, along with the UK, plans to help Ukraine strategically strengthen its Navy.

