Norwell couple have an Amazon problem right in their own backyard

NORWELL − Amazon delivery drivers keep driving through a Norwell couple's backyard, thinking it’s a road.

At first glance, the surveillance camera video provided by homeowner Paul Bailey appears to show a routine Amazon delivery outside his garage, WCVB reported.

However, the van doesn't leave by the driveway. It exits through the backyard.

The video shows the driver hitting the brakes when he hits the grass, but then he decides to go for it. Eventually, realizing the backyard is a dead end, the driver turns around and leaves down the driveway.

There's no road in Paul Bailey's backyard. He says that hasn't stopped Amazon drivers from thinking there’s a road there.

Bailey even put up cones where his driveway ends. That stopped several Amazon delivery contractors from driving onto the grass, but then the video shows them getting out and walking.

There are three houses far off the road somewhere behind the Bailey's property, but the access point for them is about 100 yards down the street at a different driveway.

Neither UPS nor FedEx drivers make this mistake, so the Baileys suspect the prime reason is that Amazon's own GPS keeps sending the company's drivers to their yard.

"When I catch them, they (say), 'Not my fault. GPS,' and they show me their phone saying this is the route," Bailey said.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company reached out to the Baileys to get more information so they could fix it. But the Baileys say they were told the problem must be "escalated," and so they were not given any time frame for a resolution.

The Bailey's aren't the first South Shore residents with an Amazon problem.

In November, Ruth McGuire, of Duxbury, told WCVB that Amazon drivers keep using her driveway as a turnaround spot.

"It's been happening since the spring. It can happen five or six times a day," she said.

McGuire says that most of the time, the Amazon drivers are not pulling into her driveway to deliver a package to her. There was one time when she couldn't even get into her own driveway.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Amazon drivers keep driving through Norwell couple's backyard