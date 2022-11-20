The John Joseph Moakley federal courthouse in Boston.

BOSTON – A Norwell man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on a charge involving the distribution of fentanyl.

Frederick Dechristoforo was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Thursday.

Dechristoforo was arrested Wednesday and, after an initial appearance before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal, was detained pending a detention hearing set for Tuesday, Nov. 22.

According to the indictment, in December 2021, Dechristoforo possessed nearly 100 grams intended for distribution.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl carries a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Norwell man indicted on fentanyl distribution charge