Norwich assault amputation defendant rejected a state deal and will fly to Texas on bond

NEW LONDON – A former Norwich man – now out on bond - whose conviction in an assault amputation case was overturned by the state Supreme Court has rejected a deal that would have resolved his charges with no additional prison time.

Inside the same New London Superior Court building where he was sentenced three years ago to a decade in prison, Kristopher Prudhomme, 31, on Thursday told Judge Hillary Strackbein he was not willing to take a state offer of time served and a period of probation and was instead willing to risk taking his case to a new trial.

Shortly after, Prudhomme’s family was slated to post 10% of his $180,000 bond ahead of his flying to his father’s Texas home where he is ordered to remain until a new trial begins.

A jury in December 2018 found Prudhomme guilty of first-degree assault, cruelty to persons and tampering with evidence in connection with an October 2016 incident in a Norwich apartment. He was acquitted of a first-degree strangulation charge.

Prosecutors contended Prudhomme choked his housemate, Michael Lovering, with a corset lace after Lovering confessed to sleeping with Prudhomme’s girlfriend. When police arrived at the scene 14 hours later, Lovering’s legs, which had been tucked underneath him at the time of the assault, had been without circulation so long they needed to be amputated below the knees.

Killingly Board of Education: Staring down a state investigation, Killingly school board rejects health center. Again.

Prudhomme was sentenced to 10 years in prison in May 2019 – a conviction the state appeals’ court overturned in a January ruling that cited errors made by New London Superior Court Judge Barbara Jongbloed during her direction to jurors before they began deliberating the case.

The court determined Jongbloed should have informed jurors they could take into consideration any possible “inadequacies” with the Norwich Police Department’s investigation of the case.

Repatriation: Mohegan Tribe saw repatriation from Dartmouth College. Why are the Occom papers important?

Story continues

The state Supreme Court this month declined to take up a state’s petition to hear the case, leaving the appellate court’s ruling intact.

During a pre-trial meeting early on Thursday, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Carney – who successfully prosecuted Prudhomme three years ago – made an offer to convert Prudhomme’s remaining seven years of incarceration to a suspended sentence if he agreed to plead guilty to the same charges a jury convicted him of in 2018.

Strackbein said the deal presented Prudhomme with an opportunity to “walk out the door without bail” hanging over him. She noted Prudhomme’s rejection of the bargain means the case goes back on the trial docket, though no new date for such proceedings was mentioned.

Roy's Pools: Owner of Roy's Pools racks up more charges in sprawling Eastern CT larceny investigation

As part of his bond release, Prudhomme must call the bail commissioner’s office weekly; engage in mental health treatment; have no contact with Lovering; and abide by a curfew that keeps him home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

Carney, after stating he had no quarrel with the basic bond conditions, pushed back on Prudhomme’s being able to live in Texas where the use of an electronic monitoring system – such as an ankle GPS device – can’t be monitored by Connecticut authorities.

“The charges are all serious matters,” Carney said. “The victim suffered catastrophic injuries and to dump (Prudhomme) in Texas without his being watched isn’t fair to the people of Texas.”

Norwich Rose Arts Festival: Norwich Rose Arts Festival returns for 2022. What did organizers overcome to get it back?

Prudhomme's lawyer, Andrew O’Shea of the Kirschbaum Law Group, countered his client is presumed innocent and faces “dramatically less exposure” of prison time even if re-convicted after a new trial.

Strackbein said she still held out hope a deal could be reached short of trial in the case, but said the earlier pre-trial meeting left the situation in an “intractable” position. Carney said he would keep his offer open for now, but not indefinitely.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Former Norwich man rejects deal, wants new trial in amputation case