Norwich is called "The Rose of New England" - how long has it had that nickname?

Today, reminders of Norwich’s nickname as “The Rose of New England” can be found throughout the city.

The nickname can be found on the city’s welcome sign next to Backus Hospital. There is a large painting with the nickname as well as two large roses on the side of Amazing Furniture & Sleep Shop on Main Street. Roses can be found on street signs throughout the city. The Norwich Sea Unicorns, the summer collegiate baseball team that plays its home games at Dodd Stadium, have a rose on the sleeve of their jersey as a nod to the city’s nickname.

The welcome to Norwich sign in front of Backus Hospital.

But how did Norwich get its nickname as the Rose City? The origins of the name go back almost 200 years, to Norwich’s bicentennial in 1859.

Origins of the name

During the 19th century, cities across the U.S. were giving themselves nicknames. Examples in Connecticut include Waterbury, which is known as the Brass City for its brass manufacturing industry, and Danbury, which is called the Hat City for its production of hats. Some cities' nicknames reflected their economy while other examples, such as New Haven's nickname as the Elm City, pay homage to a particular feature there.

A painting with "The Rose of New England" nickname on the side of Amazing Furniture & Sleep Shop on Main Street in Norwich.

“Everybody was anxious to have a name for their city,” said Dale Plummer, Norwich city historian. “It was kind of a source of civic pride, a way of identifying yourselves.”

With cities around the country creating nicknames, people in Norwich were motivated to create a catchy name for their city. In his book, “The Celebration of the Two Hundred and Fiftieth Anniversary of the Settlement of the Town of Norwich, Connecticut, and of the Incorporation of the City: The One Hundred and Twenty Fifth, July 4, 5, 6, 1909”, William Gilman wrote that when the Committee on Decorations for the Bicentennial celebration was considering a nickname for Norwich in 1859, chairman James Lloyd Greene said “Well, she is a rose anyway!” “Yes,” responded committee member Edward Clapp, “Norwich is the rose of New England.”

The name was accepted and was unveiled to the general public at the Bicentennial parade. On an arch under which the procession marched on Broadway near Broad Street, were inscribed the words “Norwich, the Rose of New England,” according to Gilman.

A rose on a street sign in Norwich.

Legacy of the nickname

Now, Norwich is widely recognized as “The Rose of New England.”

“That is a very positive symbol…,” Plummer said regarding roses depicted throughout Norwich. “It’s still being used as a symbol for Norwich… If you say the Rose City people will know you’re talking about Norwich, Connecticut. There are businesses that use Rose City in their name. It’s useful as an identifier and it’s positive.”

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Why is Norwich called the Rose City?