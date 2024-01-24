Norwich Chamber, legislators talk child care, electric vehicles, and trash: what they said

Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce members shared their concerns about childcare, trash, and electric vehicles to state legislators at the chamber's Legislative Breakfast Tuesday morning at the Norwich Holiday Inn.

Debbie Fourier of Thames Valley Council for Community Action (TVCCA) asked about the childcare crisis. The state currently has a 1,200 childcare worker shortage. While there are proposals to help solve issues with childcare in the long run, Fourier wanted to know what can be done now. Childcare programs in Wethersfield and East Haven have recently closed, and with ARPA funds running out, there may be more closures, she said.

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) also supports expanding training centers to teach more early childcare professionals. The organization also has concerns about the cost of childcare, as it costs the equivalent of sending a child to a private school, which can result in women stepping away from their careers in their 30s and 40s, Community Outreach Manager Paul Amarone said.

The Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce held a Legislative Breakfast on Tuesday, giving an opportunity to its members and local businesses to hear from state senators and state representatives.

One possibility is that $14 million from the Community Investment Fund could be put toward regionalizing TVCCA’s childcare programs. While the proposal was declined last year, it has been requested again, state Sen, Cathy Osten (D) said.

The issue of paying early childcare workers is one and the same with paying for people who work with the elderly, and going outside of some spending limits might be needed to find workers, state Sen. Martha Marx (D) said.

“You can build a $14 million facility in Groton, but who is going to work there?” she said.

Trash disposal concerns

Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn III was concerned about trash disposal for the state, since some larger waste-to-energy facilities, such as the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA), have shut down in recent years, and as a result, hundreds of thousands of tons of trash are currently being trucked to New York. He wanted to know what solutions are possible in the state, especially as expanding existing incinerators, like the Wheelabrator facility in Lisbon, takes time.

State Rep. Doug Dubitsky (R) supports expanding Wheelabrator, as he has seen the facility many times and it is a good neighbor. The MIRA facility closing highlights the state legislature’s tendency of trying to solve a problem before a solution is available, he said.

“We are neck deep in trash because of it,” Dubitsky said.

How to make electric vehicles practical

Another concern is that the state wants to have 20% of all vehicles be electric by 2030, and there is a proposal for banning sales of new gas vehicles in Connecticut by 2035. Dubitsky criticized the practicality of using electric vehicles in a cold New England environment.

Due to the current expense of electric cars, it may be premature to push for electric vehicles like this, state Rep. Kathleen McCarty (R) said.

The state needs significant upgrades to infrastructure and public transportation before pushing electric vehicles, Osten said.

Marx, who owns an electric vehicle, is keen on them. She said that there are plenty of tax credits through the federal government, and rebates from dealers that can make an otherwise expensive car and charger feasible, she said.

Other concerns of the CBIA were getting more trade professions to teach in the trade schools, and supporting programs for first-time homebuyers.

