Norwich dangerous driving arrest after woman dies

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving after a pedestrian was killed.

Police said they were called to Drayton Road in Norwich shortly before 17:00 GMT on Friday.

A woman in her 70s died at the scene, on the approach to the mini roundabout at St Martins Road.

The suspect, who is in his 60s, has been released on bail. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with relevant dashcam footage was also asked to come forward.

