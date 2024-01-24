Norwich deaths: Girls died of knife wounds

Two girls found dead alongside other family members in a house died of knife wounds to the neck, post-mortem tests showed.

The bodies of Jasmin Kuczynska, 12, and Natasha Kuczynska, eight, were found in Costessey, near Norwich on Friday.

Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, and Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, were earlier found to have died from stab wounds to the neck.

Norfolk Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the case.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830