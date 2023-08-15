Norwich duo charged with felony drug possession

Aug. 15—The Norwich City Police Department announced the arrest of two residents on felony drug charges.

According to a release, the department concluded an on-going investigation into the criminal sale of fentanyl in the city Aug. 14 and arrested Kevin Jeremiah Dunmire, 42, and Ashley Lorraine Bradley, 37. The department began its investigation of the sale of fentanyl at a residence on East Main Street in May.

"During the course of this investigation, we were able to make several undercover purchases of fentanyl from Mr. Dunmire who was aided by Ms. Bradley," Chief Reuben Roach said in the release. Police said that during the arrest, Dunmire and Bradley were in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine. "My officers are going to continue to stem the flow of deadly drugs in this community, and we continue to encourage those with information about drugs in their neighborhood to call our tips line at 607-336-8477," Roach said.

Dunmire was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Bradley was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony,; first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Dunmire was arraigned at Central Arraignment Part Court and held in lieu of bail due to prior convictions. Bradley was released on her own recognizance to appear at Norwich City Court at a later date.