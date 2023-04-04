Norwich ex-pub landlord electrocuted on holiday in India

Ivan Brown (right) was travelling through India with friend David Linder when he died

A "dearly loved" former pub landlord died instantly after being electrocuted while on holiday in India, his family have said.

Ivan Brown, who ran pubs across Norwich, fell and grabbed a live electrical wire while taking a picture in the town of Dalhousie on Sunday.

His daughter Natalie Brown said his death would leave "a massive hole in everyone's life".

The family has been told police are investigating why the wire was live.

Mr Brown, 71, was six weeks into an eight-week trip with his friend David Linder at the time.

The pair had been sending photos and stories back to family and friends in the UK documenting the "fantastic time" they were having, Ms Brown said.

She told the BBC: "He was very into photography and he was taking a photo of the Himalayas and as he stepped backwards we think he fell, he grabbed a live wire beside him which shouldn't have been live.

"We've had information from police and the embassy of a few incidents at this place."

Mr Brown loved photography, travelling, golf and fishing, his family said

The father-of-three had been landlord of pubs including The Murderers, The Eagle and The Jubilee in Norwich. He and Mr Linder became friends when Mr Brown sold him The Eagle.

Ms Brown said: "He was a very well-known character around Norwich and loved by many.

"He helped many people in so many ways. It's a great loss to the whole of Norwich and as a family we are all distraught and devastated.

"And this should never have happened; he should be coming home to us. We loved him dearly".

She said travelling was a "huge passion" of Mr Brown's, and that he loved "anything adventurous".

He also loved fishing and golf, his family said.

His wife Jackie, Ms Brown and her siblings Doug and Danielle, have been inundated with hundreds of phone calls, visitors and messages from the local community and across the world, including South Africa, where the couple had a home.

"He was loved by everyone. He's left a massive hole in everyone's life; we haven't stopped having people come around," Ms Brown said.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in India and are in contact with the local authorities."

Local police have also been contacted for comment.

