Norwich faith leaders begin effort to prevent gun violence

Jun. 27—NORWICH — More than 30 local faith leaders and officials from city, police and human services agencies gathered for two hours Tuesday to discuss ways to address gun violence in the city.

The Norwich Area Interfaith Association had pledged in May to lead an effort to reduce gun violence in the city following a fatal shooting at the Sandy Lane Apartments that killed 19-year-old Camaury Jabez Norman-Clack. A 19-year-old suspect has been identified, but police have not announced any arrests in the case.

News media were not allowed at Tuesday's discussion, which featured a presentation by Jeremy Stein, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, followed by discussion of the city's gun violence picture and possible next steps, two attendees said after the meeting.

Rev. David Horst, chair-elect for the interfaith association, said he was pleased with the turnout and the guidance provided by Stein, who discussed similar efforts in larger cities in Connecticut. The interfaith group held an online discussion with Stein in May after deciding to take on the complicated issue.

"My takeaway is that this has to be an all-inclusive representation by many segments of the population," Horst said after the meeting.

Attendees included Police Chief Patrick Daley, Lt. Christopher Chastang, officials from Norwich Human Services, Reliance Health, state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, Alderman and interfaith association member Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, and Bobby Braboy, director of Global City Norwich.

Horst said several ideas were proposed for steps to prevent gun violence. The interfaith association will meet again in July to discuss further steps, which likely will include community meetings to hear a broad range of perspectives.

Khalsa said he would like the city to form a gun violence prevention commission to work on plans, including gun safety education, a fund drive to raise money to buy and distribute gun safes and efforts to reach youth. He also would like more community meetings to hear from residents.

Horst said the interfaith association will honor other efforts by groups to address gun violence and violence in general. But he wants the interfaith association to concentrate on gun violence.

"Violence touches so many lives in so many ways," Horst said. "We are focused on gun violence prevention, but it is part of bigger picture of violence."

c.bessette@theday.com