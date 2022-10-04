Norwich Free Academy student assaulted, one student arrested

Oct. 4—NORWICH — Norwich Free Academy has said a student was "unsuspectingly" assaulted on campus Friday and one juvenile boy was arrested and he and a second student were suspended, as school officials and police continue their investigation into the incident.

School officials and police released little information Monday about the incident. In a statement sent to NFA parents and staff Monday afternoon, NFA Head of School Brian Kelly called it "an isolated incident" and said the student was physically assaulted by two other students outside the Tirrell Building.

The student was brought to the Campus Safety Department and evaluated by a registered nurse. The student at the time was "alert, talkative and passed initial assessments," the NFA statement to parents said. The student was dismissed to a parent, who was provided with "aftercare information."

Norwich Police Lt. Anthony Gomes declined to comment on any aspect of the investigation.

"I am not releasing any information on a juvenile arrest," Gomes said Monday. "Juvenile law is clear. We don't disclose information on juvenile arrests to the public."

The NFA statement said one student, described as an assailant, was detained by Campus Safety and Norwich police and was arrested by Norwich police and was suspended from school pending further investigation. Kelly wrote that school officials determined an additional student was involved in the assault.

"That student has been suspended from school, and NPD is continuing its investigation," Kelly wrote.

Gomes said the investigation is continuing. Typically, investigations would involve interviewing other parties, reviewing video and trying to obtain evidence.

