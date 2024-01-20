Norwich: Investigations continue after family found dead

A large police presence remains in a town after the bodies of a man, woman and two young girls from the same family were found.

Officers forced entry to a house in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday morning after a call from the public.

Norfolk Police said the bodies of the man, 45, woman, 36, and the girls were discovered inside, all with injuries.

Roads by Allan Bedford Crescent are still closed and officers said they would be for a "considerable time".

The identity of those who died has not yet been revealed.

Emergency services were called to Costessey early on Friday morning

Officers forced entry into the house in Allan Bedford Crescent at about 07:15 GMT on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess said: "The man and two children lived at the address, but the woman involved was visiting and didn't live at the property. Next of kin have been informed and we are supporting them."

The force said it was not currently investigating any other locations and it was an "isolated incident".

"I would urge people to be cautious around the information they share on social media, and between each other. We don't want false information getting out there because that can frustrate the inquiry and cause undue distress where it's not needed, so please rely on the information the police are sharing," Det Ch Insp Burgess added.

He also confirmed that officers were called to the same house on 14 December as part of a missing persons inquiry and said that particular investigation would be re-examined.

No cause of death has given and post-mortem examinations are due to be held.

Sharon Blundell said the community had been left in shock

Sharon Blundell, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Old Costessey on South Norfolk Council, said she had been left in shock.

"It's tragic. You don't expect that on such a close-knit community," she said.

"Our community is lovely and always there for each other."

