Norwich leads region in sales of nips ― millions of them

Jan. 19—Statistics released by the state on Friday show that from Oct.1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023, more than 179 million "nip" or miniature bottles of liquor have been sold in the state.

That's approximately 50 nips for every man, woman and child in Connecticut during that two-year span.

With a 5-cent tax on each nip sold since Oct. 1, 2021, the sales have generated almost $9 million in revenue for the state. The revenue is then distributed to the towns and cities, where the sales occurred. The money must be used to reduce waste or the impact of litter, which is often comprised of empty nip bottles.

During the two-year period, Norwich sold the sixth most nips of any town or city in the state ― 4,386,185 ― generating $219,309 in tax revenue. That is 109 for every resident, or one a week.

New Haven was first with 8.2 million nips sold.

In southeastern Connecticut, Groton was second with $3.3 million nips sold, followed by New London with $2.6 million.