Norwich has lots of holiday activities starting Dec. 1

Nov. 24—NORWICH — Holiday season will be in full swing over the next two weekends starting Friday with the 32nd annual Light up City Hall celebration and concluding with the annual SantaCon on Dec. 16.

Light up City Hall, from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, kicks off the downtown Norwich First Friday event. An hour of family friendly activities, including ventriloquist Donald Beebe and musical performances, will be held in the City Hall plaza before Santa arrives to launch the countdown to turn on the City Hall and plaza tree lights.

Howard T. Brown Memorial Park at Norwich Harbor will be adorned with lights and decorations, sponsored through donations to the Light Up City Hall Committee and Norwich Public Utilities. The lighted gazebo can be viewed on the city's website, www.norwichct.org, by clicking on the red tree at the top of the home page.

Following the lighting, First Friday events will continue throughout downtown, with art gallery shows, the Tommy Toy Fun Run at 7 p.m. and the Giving Stroll, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants will stroll to participating venues and bid on decorated Christmas trees in various themes and there will be small gifts for strollers. Proceeds from the silent tree auction will be split between the Norwich Events Organization and Reliance Health.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, activities begin at 9 a.m. with the Winterfest 5K road race through the paths at Mohegan Park, with separate races for adults and children. The event benefits Reliance Health. The race will start at Kelly Middle School, 25 Mahan Drive. Register at https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/norwich-winterfest-5k/.

The downtown street festival begins at 4 p.m., with vendors and activities in advance of the Winterfest Light Parade, sponsored by the Norwich Events Organization. The parade steps off at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Free parking is available in downtown lots and garages.

The holiday celebration moves to the Leffingwell House Museum, 348 Washington St. Sunday, Dec. 3, with Christmas in the Colonies. Admission is $8, with tickets available in half-hour intervals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register for specific time slots at www.eventbrite.com.

Each room on the main floor of the house will be decorated to show how Christmas evolved from colonial America to today. Reenactors will describe traditions of the eras. Participants can taste specialty foods, including colonial chocolate, from New England to the southern colonies and hear live seasonal music.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Norwich Events Organization will host its annual SantaCon. Adult participants are asked to dress as their favorite winter characters for a pub crawl to six downtown bars and restaurants. The event runs from 6 to 11 p.m.

Again this year, the city of Norwich is selling wooden ornaments depicting landmark Norwich locations for $10 each. The ornaments include City Hall, Slater Museum, Buckingham Memorial and Leffingwell House Museum and are available at City Hall in the city clerk's office. The collectible ornaments were created by The Cat's Meow Village.

For more information about the ornaments and city events, contact the city manager's office at (860) 823-3750 or the mayor's office at (860) 823-3742.

