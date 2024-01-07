Norwich man, 18, accused of ramming police cruiser with stolen septic truck

Jan. 6—An 18-year-old Norwich man is accused of ramming a stolen septic truck into a state police cruiser in North Stonington on Friday.

State police were dispatched at approximately 5 p.m. to the area of 136 Norwich Westerly Road for a disturbance after a woman had called 911 and reported an altercation with her son, identified by police as Donovan Beard.

Police said arriving troopers were confronted by Beard, who was driving a septic truck he gained access to at the scene. Police said Beard drove the truck into a state police cruiser before attempting to flee the scene on foot.

There were no injuries reported, according to a criminal information summary.

Beard, of 102 Stonington Road, No. B209, was apprehended and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, second-degree criminal attempt of assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace.

He was being held on a $100,000 bond and is due to be arraigned Monday in New London Superior Court.