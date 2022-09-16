Norwich man accused of murdering his pregnant wife found not guilty by reason of insanity

Sep. 15—A three-judge panel in New London on Thursday found the Norwich man accused of stabbing his pregnant wife to death in 2016 not guilty "due to mental disease or defect."

As a result, 46-year-old Patrick Antoine will be committed to Whiting Forensic Hospital, the state's maximum security psychiatric facility. His sentencing is scheduled for November.

Antoine had faced up to 110 years in prison for the June 2, 2016 killing of his wife, 37-year-old Margarette Mady.

After deliberating for less than an hour on the evidence presented over two days of trial, Judge Shari A. Murphy announced that the state has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and that the evidence showed Antoine did commit the crimes of murder, first-degree arson and assault on a pregnant woman resulting in the termination of pregnancy.

But Murphy, one part of the three-judge panel that included judges Hillary Strackbein and Ernest Green Jr., said the defense proved that at the time of the murder Antoine lacked the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions or control his conduct due to his mental illness.

The basis for the judgment was three different mental health experts who testified at trial, two for the defense and one for the prosecution, that Antoine was suffering from schizophrenia and that his condition has worsened in the months leading up to the murder.

Antoine was under the belief his wife was poisoning him, was pregnant with a baby born out of a deal with the devil and that she was a voodoo priestess trying to kill him, testimony showed.

"Mr. Antoine's psychotically motivated actions were associated with strong affect stemming from his fear that he was in danger of being killed by his wife whose intentions were harmful, especially in the context of her progressing pregnancy," wrote Dr. Marina Nakic, assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, in her report to the court for the defense.