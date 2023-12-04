Norwich man arraigned on murder charges - what we know

A 19-year-old Norwich man was arraigned in New London Superior Court Monday morning for murder and several additional charges.

Stancovitch Fabre, 19, was arrested by the Norwich Police Department Nov. 14 and charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $3 million.

Fabre’s charges stem from an incident on May 10, 2023, in which he allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack, also of Norwich.

At his court hearing Monday, Judge John Newson granted Fabre assigned counsel and he was told to meet with his lawyer on or before Dec. 18. Many in attendance wore memorial shirts in honor of the late Norman-Clack.

Fabre is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court again on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

