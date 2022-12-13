Norwich man arraigned on murder, firearms charges

Dec. 12—NORWICH — A 22-year-old city man on Monday was ordered held on a $5 million bond on murder and firearms charges in connection with the shooting death of a woman outside her home at the Uncas Condominiums complex at 527 W. Thames St. early on Nov. 5.

Atlantikh Balidemaj, 22, of 158 Case St., was arraigned Monday in Norwich Superior Court following his arrest Friday on charges of murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm. Norwich Superior Court Judge Angelica Papastavros retained the initial $5 million bond and transferred the case to Part A of New London Superior Court, where more serious cases are heard. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The victim, identified by police as Jashira Pagan, 30, was found outside the condominium complex at 5:29 a.m. suffering from a single gunshot wound to her face near her left eye. She initially was unresponsive and breathing and was taken by ambulance to Backus Hospital. According to the arrest warrant affidavit for Balidemaj, doctors told police the bullet went through head and out the back of her skull. Pagan was placed on life support and police said she died two days later.

According to the affidavit, police were called to the complex for a report of an argument followed by a single gunshot.

Police said the victim and one witness went together to Modelo Bar and Grill, also known as Belle Fiore restaurant nearby on the night of Nov. 4 to have drinks. Witness one, who police did not identify, told police Pagan remarked that a man in the bar "was cute." Witness one told the victim the man was a son of the owner and to stay away from him. The witness left the bar before the victim.

Early the next morning, witness one, who was at Pagan's condo, heard an argument between the victim and the man from the bar in the victim's bedroom. Witness one confronted the man, told him to leave and escorted him to the front door, the witness told police. As the man was leaving, the witness' dog ran out of the home, and Pagan went out to get the dog as the witness got ready for work.

Witness one next heard a knock at the door, and it was police.

While responding to the report of a shot fired on Nov. 5, Norwich police Sgt. Steve Schmidt was notified the suspect, a white male, was on foot. Schmidt was driving on West Thames Street and saw a man walking near the Spa at Norwich Inn. Schmidt called for officers to assist and took Balidemaj into custody for "investigative detention."

As police were investigating the shooting scene Nov. 5, Haxhe Balidemaj, the owner of Modelo Bar and Gill, and father of Atlantikh Balidemaj, and Vullnetar Balidemaj, the suspect's brother, arrived at the scene and told police Atlantikh had called them shortly after 5 a.m. urging his brother to pick him up immediately, because he was in "an uncomfortable situation." Vullnetar told police he could hear a woman he thought was the victim yelling in the background.

According to the affidavit, Haxhe Ballidemaj told police Atlantikh called him at a time not specified in the police report and said, "I'm done. It's all over. I'm done."

Police said Balidemaj changed his story multiple times during voluntary interviews that morning and on Nov. 7. He told police he and victim had sex in her bedroom and heard a loud bang on the door. At first, he told police the victim yelled out, "Oh my God, it's my boyfriend." Balidemaj initially told police he had jumped out her bedroom window to leave and later said he stumbled out a doorway or a sliding glass door and fell in the backyard. He told police he was in the woods and heard the victim yelling and heard what could have been a gunshot.

Balidemaj allegedly told police he had never fired a gun, but then said he had been arrested recently in Pennsylvania for shooting a gun.

Police conducted chemical tests on Balidemaj's hands and clothing on Nov. 7 and on Dec. 7 received laboratory results that allegedly showed primer-gunshot residue, called pGSR, on the right cuff area of the sweatshirt he had worn on Nov. 5, on the front pocket area of his sweatshirt and on both of his hands. Balidemaj told police if there was any residue found on his clothing, he had worn those clothes on Nov. 4, when he had used a nail gun while working on a house his father owns in Pennsylvania.

Police arrested Balidemaj four weeks later.

c.bessette@theday.com