Norwich man arrested in connection with Saturday shooting

Erica Moser, The Day, New London, Conn.
Apr. 27—NORWICH — Police have arrested city resident Kenyatta Peake, 20, in connection with a shooting Saturday that didn't result in any injuries, the Norwich Police Department said Monday night.

Peake, of 175 Broadway, Apt. 6, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal attempt at first-degree assault. Police said he was held on a $150,000 bond.

Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and Seventh Street about 12:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. First responders learned that nobody was injured, and police believe the incident was a targeted attack against one intended victim.

Peake was arrested after an investigation by lead Detective Stephanie Reichard and other members of the department, police said. The investigation found that Peake fired a handgun at the victim.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call (860) 886-5561.

