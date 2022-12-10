Norwich man arrested on murder charges

Dec. 10—NORWICH — Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting last month that led to the death of a woman.

Atlantikh Balidemaj, 22, of 158 Case St., is charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm.

According to a news release, police responded to a call Nov. 5 at 5:29 a.m. about an argument outside of a residence, followed by a single gunshot and a female down on the ground at Uncas Condominiums.

Police arrived to find a woman, later identified as Jashira Pagan, 30, lying face down at the complex, said the release. Pagan was taken to Backus Hospital in critical condition for a gunshot wound to the head.

Two days later, Pagan succumbed to her injuries.

Balidemaj was held on $5 million cash surety bond and he is scheduled to appear Monday, Dec. 12, at Norwich Superior Court.

The investigation and arrest is due to the efforts of the Norwich Police Detective Division and Lead Detective Steven Callender.

The city's police department requests anyone having further information to contact (860) 886-5561, the Norwich police tip line, or Callender at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3154.