Norwich man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2, including a child

Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
·1 min read

New York State Police charged a Norwich man with two counts of second-degree attempted murder after two people, including one child, were stabbed Wednesday in a Town of Otselic residence.

Corey J. Sawyer, 22, also faces two counts of second-degree assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with what State Police said was a domestic dispute turned violent.

Troopers responded to a residence on State Route 80 in the town of Otselic shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a reported assault. Police allege Sawyer stabbed two people with a knife — an adult and a child younger than 17 years old.

The victims were taken to Chenango Memorial Hospital and later transported to Wilson Medical Center. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

State:Andrew Cuomo stepping back into politics with PAC, weekly podcast

For subscribers:In the Catskills, a Ukrainian camp fights for its survival.

Hero Scout:'I can’t thank her enough': 7-year-old Whitesville girl who saved sister from drowning awarded

According to police, Sawyer was also injured during the incident. He was treated at Chenango Memorial Hospital and released.

State Police investigators said three other children under the age of 17 were at the residence when the incident occurred.

Sawyer is being held in the Chenango County Jail with cash bail set at $250,000. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 4 in Otselic Town Court.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: NY State Police: Man stabbed 2 people, including child

