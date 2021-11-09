Norwich man charged with firing at police officer appears in court

Nov. 8—NEW LONDON — Andrew O'Lone, the man accused of shooting at a Norwich police officer and prompting a manhunt on Oct. 26, appeared in New London Superior Court on Monday and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric competency evaluation.

Mike Miller, the public defender assigned to O'Lone, entered a plea of not guilty on all charges and asked Judge Hillary B. Strackbein for a competency hearing, which she ordered. O'Lone, 28, is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 16.

O'Lone is charged with criminal attempt at murder, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, assault on a police officer, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown, which houses people with mental health issues.

According to the police report, Norwich officers were dispatched to Westwood Park around 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 26 to investigate a report of shots fired, and O'Lone fired multiple shots at the responding officer's police cruiser.

Neither O'Lone nor the officer was hit by gunfire. The officer, later identified as Scott Dupointe, "sustained minor abrasion type injuries" from the incident, and O'Lone wasn't injured. O'Lone fled to his apartment but surrendered that evening.

The state Office of the Inspector General is investigating Dupointe's use of deadly force.

