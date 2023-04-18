Norwich man charged after gun discharges into neighbor's apartment

Apr. 18—A Norwich man was charged with weapon and endangerment charges after he allegedly shot a hole in a neighbor's ceiling.

According to a media release, the Norwich City Police Department concluded an investigation into a complaint at 90 E. Main St. Monday afternoon at about 3:52 p.m. It is alleged that a resident heard what they thought was a gunshot from the apartment above them, and then noticed a large hole in the ceiling of their apartment.

Norwich Police Officers responded to the scene and, after a tense exchange, took Sean Claude Frear into custody, the release said.

"This was a situation that could have ended very badly, and I'm thankful that the tactics my officers used not only protected those in the area, they saved Mr. Frear's life," Chief Reuben Roach said in the release.

Roach said in the release that Frear was under the influence of methamphetamine and had become highly paranoid because of it when he discharged a 12-gauge shotgun into the apartment below him.

Frear, 32, was charged with the following: third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (defaced firearm), a class D felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (previous conviction), a class D felony,; criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony,; second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, the release said.

He was arraigned and held on $5,000 bail.