Norwich man charged with home invasion, assault with 'hatchet-style' weapon

May 18—NORWICH — Norwich police on Wednesday, with the aid of the U.S. Marshal's Service, arrested a man in connection with a Feb. 8 home invasion in which two people were injured with a "hatchet-style" weapon.

Kwendelle Wiggins, 32, of Norwich is charged with home invasion, first-degree unlawful restraint, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree threatening, disorderly conduct and cruelty to persons. Police said he was found and apprehended at 47 Boswell Ave. early Wednesday.

In February, police had notified the public they were searching for Wiggins as a suspect in the home invasion, which took place on Cliff Street, and warned that he was to be considered armed and dangerous. Police said at the time they suspected it was a targeted attack.

Wiggins is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond pending an arraignment in Norwich Superior Court on Wednesday. Police, in a statement, said Wiggins has three outstanding warrants: two for charges of violation of probation and another for a charge of failure to appear in court.

Court records show Wiggins has a lengthy list of criminal convictions dating back to 2014, when he was convicted of third-degree burglary and sentenced to 18 months in prison. He also has convictions for possession with intent to sell narcotics, first-degree escape and second-degree assault. Records show he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the second-degree assault charge in 2018.