Norwich man charged in June homicide in New London

Nov. 11—NEW LONDON — A 33-year-old Norwich man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in New London in June, New London police said Thursday.

Zachary Perkins of 670 W. Main St. has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, cruelty to persons and third-degree assault. He was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and appeared in court Wednesday.

Police said in a news release that they responded to 19 Chester St., Apt. 2, at 9:02 p.m. on June 8 for a report of a male victim, later identified as 38-year-old Brad Bucacci of New London, who was not breathing. New London Fire Department personnel provided emergency medical treatment, but Bucacci was pronounced dead.

The state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as blunt injury to the neck, and the manner as homicide, police said. During the investigation, Perkins admitted that he assaulted the victim and delayed calling 911.

New London police obtained an arrest warrant for Perkins and, with the assistance of Norwich police, arrested him in Norwich on Tuesday.

Police encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact the New London detective division at (860) 447-1481.

Perkins has several pending cases in the New London court system. He faces charges of criminal trespass in Waterford in 2020 and resisting arrest and tampering with evidence in Waterford in 2019, along with multiple charges of sixth-degree larceny and failure to appear in court in the same town, court records show.

