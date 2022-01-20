Norwich man charged with kidnapping woman off city street, sexual assault takes plea deal

NEW LONDON – A 28-year-old Norwich man accused of kidnapping a woman off a city street in 2020 before sexually assaulting her was sentenced this week to eight years in prison.

New London Superior Court Judge Hillary Strackbein also ordered Matthew Eiden, formerly of 36 McKinley Ave., on Tuesday to serve five years of probation and register on the state’s sex offender registry for 10 years, according to court documents.

Eiden pleaded guilty in November to charges of third-degree sexual assault and second-degree kidnapping under the Alford Doctrine, in which the defendant does not agree with the state’s version of a crime but concedes enough evidence exists for a conviction at trial.

Eiden also previously pleaded guilty to the counts of violating a protective order and first-degree failure to appear he was charged with by Waterford police in February 2020.

The victim in the kidnapping and assault case, who was 18 at the time of the crimes, told Norwich police she was walking home from work along Main Street at approximately midnight on Aug. 19, 2020 when she passed an individual, later identified by police as Eiden, near the Otis Library, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The woman said Eiden grabbed her from behind as she neared the Norwich post office and dragged her about 70 yards past the former YMCA building and down under a bridge. She said Eiden restrained her, took off her sneakers and began licking her feet, the warrant states.

The woman said Eiden threatened to “knock” her out if she continued struggling and proceeded to grope her breasts and genitals. She said Eiden eventually left after stealing $200 from her wallet.

During an August 2020 interview with Norwich police, Eiden initially blamed the assault on another individual, but after being presented with video surveillance footage, he admitted to following the woman and forcing her under the bridge, police said.

Eiden said he did not remember assaulting her, but said “if (the victim’s) saying that it must be true,” the warrant states. Eiden told police he used the victim’s money to purchase crack cocaine, police said.

DNA taken from the victim matched that of Eiden’s, prosecutors said.

Eiden was initially charged with first-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual assault, third-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening with several charges either being dropped or substituted for lesser ones as part of a plea deal worked out between prosecutors and Eiden’s public defender, Kevin Barrs.

During Eiden’s November court appearance, Strackbein said the defendant faced up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts at trial. Eiden had been jailed on a $750,000 bond since his 2020 arrest.

